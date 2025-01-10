'I Have To Be Even More Naughty': Alan Cumming Reveals How He Picked The Traitors In Season 3, And I Love The Host More Than Ever For It
"It's terrifying..."
The Traitors Season 3 is here, and as if I couldn’t wait already for the social deception reality series to spice up the 2025 TV schedule, the fabulous Alan Cumming just offered up another reason to get excited to tune into the series again. The host explained how he decided upon this season’s traitors at the roundtable, and it’s hilariously diabolical.
As I get ready to stream The Traitors premiere, I’m obsessed with what Alan Cumming had to say about the moment the cast was blindfolded for this season’s traitors to be chosen. As the Scottish actor revealed about the process:
When speaking to Entertainment Weekly about choosing the traitors, Cumming said that the cast actually sits there for just under an hour while he makes tons of slow laps around the roundtable and attempts to throw off each of them as they listen in for clues about who he taps on the shoulder. When asked whether he accounts for sounds of brushes of fabric when walking around, he said this as well:
Alan Cumming is coming off the exciting high of the series winning two Emmys for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Host, along with a double season renewal. I love that Cumming takes his sweet time to pick a traitor – it must add some tension to the scene we can feel. He also apparently caught on to how much the contestants are paying attention to sounds and such during the choosing process and really playing into it.
While hinting at the new season, he shared his “favorite bit” about picking the traitors this time around was one of the contestants started acting “like a weird owl” and was “staring at everybody” because the person was just so hungry for information. I can't wait to see who he's talking about.
The third season of The Traitors has a ton of celebrity contestants that we're excited about, like Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Big Brother’s Danielle Reyes, Zac Efron’s brother Dylan from Down To Earth and retired WWE wrestler Nikki Garcia. The first three episodes of The Traitors are now available to stream with a Peacock subscription, with new episodes every Thursday.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.