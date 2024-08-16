Alan Cumming Finally Reacted To The Traitors’ Big Renewal, And You Gotta Read It In His Dramatic Show Voice

While the rumored cast for The Traitors Season 3 recently came out, that didn’t stop Peacock from cranking out an even bigger announcement. The streamer has revealed that the reality competition has been renewed for two additional seasons, which comes on the heels of it getting multiple nominations for the 76th Emmys. Now host Alan Cumming has reacted to the news, and you really have to read it in his dramatic show voice to feel the full effect.

Cumming has served as host of The Traitors since its launch in early 2023, and he will continue to host through Season 5. The actor also received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality Competition, so there's a lot to celebrate right now. He took to his Instagram Stories to share the exciting renewal news, and you can just hear that accent and dramatic show voice while reading the caption:

The Traitors has become quite the hit for those with a Peacock subscription, so the big renewal is not surprising. It’s also nice to know Cumming will continue to bring the dramatics for the foreseeable future. Even though his caption didn't say much, you can still hear it in his dramatic show voice and his enthusiasm is apparent, making the announcement all the better.

As of now, nothing else has been revealed about Seasons 4 and 5, but fans will be able to hear that dramatic show voice beforehand. At the moment, The Traitors Season 3 has yet to premiere, and it won’t be airing on the 2024 TV schedule. A premiere date hasn't been set yet, but it's expected to return in early 2025, meaning that a date should hopefully be revealed soon. Overall, the good news will just keep coming for The Traitors, and it’s going to be exciting to see what will happen in these upcoming seasons.

Along with Cumming commenting on the double-season renewal, he's also spoken about the show featuring more LGBTQ+ representation. He opened up about wanting more queer representation in The Traitors Season 3, and it seems likely that that will happen in future seasons. He explained that he's willing to tell producers "We need to make sure there's more queer and trans people on the show," and that visibility of the LGBTQ+ community is vital.

It’s too early to predict who will be competing in the new episodes, even though there are rumblings about the upcoming season's cast, but it’s never too early to theorize.

So, even though Seasons 4 and 5 won't be happening for a while, Season 3 will be here before you know it. In addition, Alan Cumming’s dramatic show voice will also be gracing our screens again in the near future. There is no end in sight for The Traitors, which is great news, and we can't wait for all of it.

While waiting for Season 3, fans can watch the first two seasons now on Peacock.