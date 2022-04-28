Ali Wong: What To Watch If You Like The Comedic Actress

When it comes to comedic actresses of the last decade plus, there are a couple that always come to mind. One might think of Maya Rudolph , or someone else might bring up Kristen Wiig , but one who consistently pops up in my mind and I think of pretty often is Ali Wong. While she’s not as big of an actress as some of the other comedic actresses you might think of, Wong is so funny and deserves all the praise in the world.

If you’re like me and you’re a huge fan of Ali Wong’s work, check out these picks for some of her best TV and movie work so far, from her comedy specials to some original shows.

Her Netflix Specials (Netflix)

If you’re looking for a pure laugh, you should definitely check out Ali Wong’s specials on Netflix. Wong has three comedy specials - Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong - all featuring her hilarious comedic talent from start to finish.

Wong’s specials are some of the only ones where I’ve re-watched them several times and never get bored, because she just has great delivery. Wong got famous for her great jokes and she constantly shows them in these specials. It’s also a great way to support people of color in the comedy industry, as well.

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)

The first of a few animated voice roles on this list, Tuca & Bertie is a fun time. Starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the titular characters, this show follows two animals, a Toucan and a song thrush, who live as roommates, going on crazy adventures.

Let me just say that Tuca & Bertie is not for kids, so before you start showing this off at your next babysitting gig, keep this show to yourself. But, with that in mind, Tuca & Bertie is such a fun time and it’s because of Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish’s fantastic chemistry. You don't even see the two actresses on the TV screen and yet you can feel their friendship through their voice acting work. While this great adult, animated show was originally cancelled by Netflix, it was thankfully revived on Adult Swim .

Always Be My Maybe (Netflix)

If you’re looking for a cute romantic comedy starring Ali Wong, be sure to check out Always Be My Maybe. Starring Ali Wong and Randall Park, this movie is all about young love and how, years later, those same feelings can rise up again and cause even more drama.

Let me just say that Always Be My Maybe is so damn cute. I love this film with a passion and it’s specifically because I love Wong and Park together. Their chemistry is perfect and they really do remind me of childhood friends who are returning to each other, and it's a moving and funny love story that anyone would enjoy. It’s certainly one of Randall Park’s best movies , and it’s also one of Ali Wong’s.

American Housewife (Hulu)

Arguably, this was a breakthrough for Ali Wong. American Housewife, a sitcom on ABC that follows the story of a housewife who has to learn to deal with her new neighbors, all of whom are wealthy and obnoxious, and the worst part? They’re all housewives, so they’re all at home, too.

Ali Wong was fantastic in her role as Doris. I think what made her such a breath of fresh air in this series was that she was the best friend of the main character, Katie (played by Katy Mixon), so she always had her back in the series with her fun jokes and zany personality. I really loved watching her in this sitcom and it makes me want to see her in another one soon.

Love, Victor (Hulu)

In this spinoff of the film, Love, Simon, the Hulu original series, Love, Victor, follows Victor, a boy who is starting to come to terms with his sexuality in high school and accepting himself for who he is, while also having to deal with outside obstacles, such as his religious mother.

Ali Wong isn’t in Love, Victor as much as you would want her to be, but her role in Season 1 was just so funny and made me want to see her more. She portrayed Ms. Thomas, the sex education teacher and boy did she put on a show. She was such a funny addition to the series that deserved more hype, and I wish we got the chance to witness her comedic brilliance more. It’s a shame the show was cancelled after three seasons.

Onward (Disney+)

I bet you didn’t think you’d see a Pixar film on here. Onward, the 2020 Pixar film starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, follows the story of two brothers who go on a magical quest in order to complete a spell for them to see their father again years after his death.

I know, the premise sounds wacky as hell but Onward is a fun time regardless. While Ali Wong isn’t in the film for super long, her role as Gore is essential in driving the plotline of the brothers when they are captured and nearly arrested for all the craziness that has been happening that night, using her voice-acting talents to make me laugh. It’s also essential to point out that she was in one of the first LGBTQ+ scenes in Pixar alongside Lena Waithe’s Specter, creating Pixar history. Honestly, you should just watch the film because it’s a great time.

Phineas And Ferb The Movie: Candace Against The Universe (Disney+)

In Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, which is a spinoff of the popular Disney Channel series, Phineas and Ferb, we follow Candace, who is lamenting about her brother’s crazy inventions when she is abducted by aliens. Her brothers take it upon themselves to save her, but soon, it’s revealed that maybe being abducted by aliens isn’t that bad.

While most of the characters in this film are from the original Phineas and Ferb show, Ali Wong actually plays one of the new ones, Super Super Big Doctor (yup, that is their name), who is surprisingly a great character and sympathizes with Candace about her plight with her brothers. I really liked Ali Wong’s voice-acting here and she further proves that she can take on any role - even a strange alien.

Big Mouth (Netflix)

I’m sure you’ve heard of Big Mouth at some point. This popular Netflix animated adult series centers on teenagers in New York, who are growing up and exploring their bodies, learning about puberty, and having that awkward phase that anyone can relate to.

Ali Wong, since 2019, has consistently come back to the show to voice Ali, a pansexual student at Bridgeton Middle School who often causes drama, and Wong’s voice-acting is just perfect. I love her interpretation of Ali and I wish we got to see more of her, especially since we so rarely get to see pansexuality explored in an animated series, of all things. It’s such a great character voiced by a great actress.

Birds Of Prey (HBO Max)

Next up, we have Birds of Prey, otherwise known as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), following the iconic Harley Quinn after her breakup with the Joker, and how she comes up with her own group of criminals to be taken seriously.

Ali Wong played Ellen Yee in Birds of Prey, who actually worked as the Gotham City district attorney - and if you know about Gotham City, you know that has to be one hell of a job to do. But what made Wong’s character that much more entertaining was Wong’s portrayal of her, giving us the perfect combination of laughs and seriousness in the best way possible.

Human Resources (Netflix)

Last but not least, we have Human Resources. This series, which is a spinoff of Big Mouth follows those Hormone Monsters that we all know and love (or hate) from Big Mouth, from their daily lives to how they work in their office to everything else, focusing on the human resources part of their job.

Ali Wong is actually a part of the Human Resources cast as a main character, but even though it is a spinoff of Big Mouth, she doesn't play the same person. In this show, she voices Becca Lee, a lawyer who ends up becoming a first-time mother and gets many monsters assigned to her, and Wong is perfect for this role. I swear, it was like her voice was made for Becca and she creates so many great moments that have me laughing my head off.

If you’re still wondering what to watch next starring Ali Wong, be sure to check out these picks, as no matter what you choose, I’m sure you’re going to have a fun time, regardless.