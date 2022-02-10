Love, Victor Drops Sweet Video Featuring The Cast After The Show’s Cancellation At Hulu

Fan-favorite Hulu series Love, Victor finally got a premiere date for its third season, but there was some bad news along with the good of when fans can expect the return. Hulu also announced that the Love, Simon spinoff will end with the upcoming season, breaking hearts everywhere. To announce the news, the show dropped a sweet video featuring the cast.

In a video released on the Love, Victor social media pages, the cast of the Hulu Original played the popular TikTok challenge where they say they’re passing the phone to someone by describing exactly who it is. And while it’s only a minute long, it can make any fan nostalgic for the time they had with their favorite characters and the cast:

the gang is back one more time. 💙 the third and final season of #lovevictor drops June 15 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/FyQZlBzuusFebruary 8, 2022 See more

The news of the cancellation definitely comes as a shock, considering Love, Victor has been highly praised for its LGBTQ+ representation. The series was renewed for a third season in summer 2021 and then it wasn’t depicted as the final season. It’s unknown if Hulu decided to cancel the series recently or if this has been planned for a while now, but hopefully Love, Victor will be able to have a proper ending.

The second season ended on a cliffhanger where it left fans wondering who Victor ended up deciding to be with. Season 3 will surely put fans on an emotional roller coaster as they finally find out who the winner of Victor’s heart is and how they will say goodbye to their favorite characters.

While Love, Victor has been celebrated as an LGBTQ+ and Latinx-represented series, not everyone shares the same sentiment. Michael Cimino, who portrays the title character, has opened up before about receiving criticism from the LGBTQ community and those closest to him. Despite some of the negativity, Love, Victor overall has received positivity, and has turned out to be a must-binge original series.

The first season was initially going to be on Disney+, but it was decided to move it to Hulu in order to tell more adult stories, and it turned out to be a great decision. After Love, Victor found success going from Disney+ to Hulu, some (like star Hilary Duff) hoped for the Lizzie McGuire revival to get the same transition. Even though Love, Victor is ending its run on Hulu, fans can always enjoy the fact that it chose to tell more adult stories than water them down for Disney+.

Fingers crossed that Victor and Benji and everyone else gets their happy, and proper, ending when Love, Victor returns to Hulu for its third and final season on June 15.