One Of Allison Janney's West Wing Co-Stars Is Joining The Diplomat, And Now I'm Going To Have To Start Watching This Netflix Show

The West Wing is one of my all-time favorite shows. At this point, I’ll watch basically anything that Aaron Sorkin writes. However, one of the unfortunate things about the fact that Sorkin is mostly focused on making movies these days is that there’s just nothing on TV quite like The West Wing anymore. Although I've been told Netflix’s The Diplomat is certainly close, and now it’s even closer since it’s added a second member of The West Wing cast for Season 3.

I don’t watch The Diplomat, but every time I see something about it I get one more reason to start it. Honestly, considering how often Netflix cancels shows, any project that makes it to Season 2, nevermind 3, is probably worth checking out. Certainly, since the show deals with politics and politicians, it has more than a passing resemblance to The West Wing. I’ve also been a fan of Keri Russell since she was on The Mickey Mouse Club (no, I’m not kidding). Then, when the show added Allison Janney in Season 2 I came awfully close to watching.

However, now I’m out of excuses because Season 3 is bringing Bradley Whitford into the fold.

(Image credit: Max)

Bradley Whitford And Allison Janney Together Again Is Going To Be Glorious

How To Watch The West Wing And The Diplomat (Image credit: NBC) You can stream The West Wing with a Max subscription and The Diplomat with a Netflix subscription.

Allison Janney joined The Diplomat in Season 2 as the Vice President of the United States, but by the end of the season, she had ascended to the top job. Today, Deadline reports that when Season 3 catches up to the new President, we’ll also be introduced to her spouse, who will be played by fellow West Wing cast alum Bradley Whitford.

Any show starring Allison Janey and Bradley Whitford is going to have my attention, but a series that casts them as a married couple is going to demand my attention. Their West Wing characters Press Secretary C.J. Cregg and Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman never had any romance, but their chemistry was off the charts. So, I'm thrilled they're playing a couple on The Diplomat, and this indicates that most of Whitford’s scenes will likely be with Janney, as they should be.

Whitford’s role is recurring, meaning he likely won’t be a major player in whatever the plotline of the season is, but he’ll also be around for more than just a brief cameo.

(Image credit: Cr. Alex Bailey/Netflix © 2024)

Guess I’m Going To Start Watching The Diplomat Before Season 3 Arrives

The Diplomat Season 3 renewal was announced back in November, but the show had already been filming for its new season. While no release date for the next season has been placed on Netflix's 2025 schedule, there were 16 months between Seasons 1 and 2, which would put Season 3 somewhere in the first quarter of 2026 if that gap is maintained.

I guess I’m running out of excuses not to watch The Diplomat. While I will continue to light a candle in prayer that Aaron Sorkin’s occasional teases of bringing back The West Wing end up bearing fruit one day, until then, this may be the next best thing.