Kristen Bell Shares BTS Shot For Sonic 4’s Amy Rose, And Of Course Dax Shepard Snuck In A Sweet Comment

The last few years have brought us the best video game movies, with the subgenre no longer floundering as it had in the past. The Sonic the Hedgehog movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) are definitely on that list, and a fourth film is on its way. Kristen Bell is voicing newcomer Amy Rose, and recently shared a photo from the recording booth. Unsurprisingly, her husband Dax Shepard weighed in with a sweet comment.

Sonic 3's post-credits scene had Amy showing up to rescue the title character from Metal Sonic robots, bringing yet another beloved character from the games to the big screen. Kristen Bell looks like she's having fun voicing Amy Rose, as she shared in the following Instagram post:

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) A photo posted by on

Bell is all smiles in the recording booth, and she seems to be thrilled that she's introducing Amy Rose to new audiences in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It remains to be seen how her character will be portrayed on the big screen. Is she Sonic's number 1 fan like the games or something else entirely? Her post-credits appearance was pretty badass, so I have to assume that her backstory will be somehow altered.

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Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for making headlines, whether it's a controversy or the way they are each other's biggest cheerleaders. The latter is true for how Bell's husband gassed her up in the comments section, writing:

They don’t make em any cuter.

How sweet is that? There's clearly a ton of love shared between these two actors, as well as their children. And Shepard makes a solid point: the Veronica Mars star looks thoroughly adorable in the booth for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. And I can't wait to see what she does with Amy in the upcoming sequel.

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The Sonic franchise is streaming over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.

Jeff Fowler has directed all four Sonic movies, which combined live-action and animation to delightful results. Bell is the latest actor to lend her voice to a video game character; she's joined by Ben Schwartz's Sonic, Idris Elba's Knuckles, Keanu Reeves' Shadow, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, with the latter previously voicing the sidekick in the games. As for Kristen Bell, she's no stranger to voice acting, thanks to her tenure as Anna in Frozen (streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on March 19th, 2027. Since it's not part of the 2026 movie release list, fans will have to be patient while we wait for its first footage.