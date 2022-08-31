Amazon's Lord Of The Rings Reviews Are Finally Here, Check Out What Critics Are Saying About The Fantasy Series
Will The Rings of Power rule them all?
Following the six Lord of the Rings movies (including the Hobbit trilogy) hitting theaters across 15 years, the world of J.R.R. Tolkien is coming to the small screen for the first time with Amazon Prime Video’s massively expensive series The Rings of Power. With the first two episodes set to premiere on Thursday, the first reviews of the new series are out. Reactions are largely positive, but it looks as though it could also be divisive among viewers overall.
We’ll start off with the big critics of The Rings of Power, which will unfold weekly following its two-part premiere. CNN’s Brian Lowry found that the spectacle of the series did not match the story being told. In his words:
Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly similarly did not enjoy the event series. In his review, where he gave the series a C- so far, he said that while viewers “hungry for Middle-Earth anything” will likely be satisfied, he felt The Rings of Power is doing it all wrong. His review said this:
Despite some negative reviews, the first reactions for the Lord of the Rings series generated a lot more positive buzz overall. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has also seen it and shared major “enthusiasm” about continuing with the series week by week. The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson said the show is “gorgeous” and “extraordinary,” and contrasted it to the recent fantasy prequel for Game of Thrones. Here’s her take:
Fantasy fans are eating well right now! IGN’s Alex Stedman viewed the first two episodes as well and found it to be a “strong start” for the return to Middle-earth. She shared that if the first episode becomes overwhelming, the second one might better sell fans on The Rings of Power, saying this:
The Wrap’s Joelle Monique was similarly impressed by the offering for those with an Amazon Prime subscription. In her review, she was pleased to share that the series has “charming” new characters and goes down “frightening” new paths regarding the subject of war. As written:
The series is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, taking creative liberties past Tolkien’s text. Not set in the same universe as the Peter Jackson films, the show features a massive cast, which CinemaBlend spoke to during San Diego Comic-Con. Following some early reactions, we’re even more curious to see what the discourse will be about the massive production as fans experience the new Lord of the Rings series across the next month and a half.
