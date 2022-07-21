American Horror Stories Season 2 Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

American Horror Stories made its debut on Hulu in 2021, showing off several different anthology stories with a new cast every single episode that truly captured some of the creepiest moments in AHS history. But Season 2 is here, and it has a whole new cast full of new and recognizable stars alike.

From people who have been on American Horror Story before to brand new folks, here are some of the American Horror Stories Season 2 cast, and where you might have seen them before.

Alicia Silverstone

That’s right, Alicia Silverstone is joining her first ever horror TV series with an appearance in American Horror Stories, but this iconic actress has appeared in plenty of hits. Some of her biggest that you might recognize her from are the iconic film, Clueless , Batman & Robin, The Crush and the NBC series, Miss Match. Most recently, she appeared in the Rebel Wilson-led comedy, Senior Year.

Cody Fern

Cody Fern has actually appeared in the American Horror Story main series before, playing Michael Langdon in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, but he’s had plenty of other roles. He appeared in the Ryan Murphy-created The Assasination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the Netflix series, House of Cards, and he also had a role in the episode “Feral” for the first season of American Horror Stories.

Max Greenfield

Another person who has been on American Horror Story before is Max Greenfield, who had a guest role in Season 5, but you might recognize him the most for his hilarious role as Schmidt in New Girl . He also had recurring roles in shows like Veronica Mars and Ugly Betty, and is going into his fifth season as one of the leads of the CBS sitcom, The Neighborhood, in the fall of 2022. He’s also had a role in the Ice Age movie franchise as Roger, and has done several voice-over roles, too.

Nico Greetham

Greetham is the third person on this list to have appeared on American Horror Story before, having a role in both the first season of American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature. He also had a recurring role as Nick in the Hulu original series, Love, Victor , and portrayed Calvin Maxwell in Power Rangers Ninja Steel. Greetham also played Nick in the Netflix original musical, The Prom .

Denis O’Hare

Denis O’Hare is a name you should definitely recognize if you’re a fan of American Horror Story, as he’s appeared in a variety of the seasons of the original show, including Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoake, and Double Feature, so he’s AHS royalty at this point. But he’s had plenty of other big roles too.

Some of his biggest movie appearances you might recognize him from include Milk, Dallas Buyers Club, The Proposal, The Goldfinch, and more. His other big TV roles include work on Brothers & Sisters, The Good Wife, True Blood, This Is Us, and The Nevers.

Gabourey Sidibe

Another AHS alumni here. Gabourey Sidibe appeared in American Horror Story: Coven as Queenie - a role she reprised in both Hotel and Apocalypse - and played Regina Ross in Freak Show. Other than that, Sidibe has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows.

Her biggest film role was starring in Precious, which she received an Academy Award nomination for. Other than that, she’s appeared in movies such as Tower Heist, Antebellum, Grimsby, White Bird in a Blizzard, and more. She also played Becky Williams on Empire.

Dominique Jackson

While she began her career as a model, Dominique Jackson has been in plenty of series that you might recognize her from. Jackson has appeared in a variety of television shows, including American Gods, the FX series, Pose , where she played Elektra, and Strut.

Judith Light

You want to talk about Hollywood royalty, Judith Light is certainly among them, and she’ll be appearing in American Horror Stories. Light has done so much in the industry that it’s hard to list out all of her accomplishments, but she has done a lot in television. Some of her biggest roles on the small screen have been on One Life to Live, Who’s the Boss, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Ugly Betty, Dallas, Transparent, and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Light has also done a lot of theater work, as well.

Bella Thorne

Next up we have Bella Thorne in American Horror Stories. Getting her start in TV on shows such as Money and Dirty Sexy, Thorne gained further popularity when she co-starred in the Disney Channel original series, Shake It Up, alongside fellow star Zendaya.

Some of her biggest roles after were in, Famous in Love, Blended, The Babysitter movie series, Amityville: The Awakening, The DUFF, and Girl. She also directed an adult film titled Her & Him.

Quvenzhané Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis may not even be twenty yet, but she is sure making a name for herself with a role in American Horror Stories. Wallis got her start with a breakout performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild - where she was nominated for an Academy Award (and became the youngest actor ever to receive that honor).

After, she starred in several other films and TV shows like the movie Annie, the TV series, Swagger, 12 Years a Slave, Trolls, and had a recurring role on Black-ish.

Kyanna Simone

Kyanna Simone has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows. Some of her biggest roles on TV have been Show Me a Hero, Black Lightning, Chambers, and the CW series , All American. She’s also had a variety of movie appearances too, including Ma, Ambition, Fist Fight, and more.

Raven Scott

Raven Scott has appeared in the TV shows Scorpion and See, and has also appeared in films such Stolen Moments, The Call of the Wild, and Seven Days.

Derrick Aguis

Derrick Aguis had a minor role in American Horror Story: Double Feature, but has also appeared in several shorts and other TV shows. Some include The Fugitive, DRIP, The Rookie, Sheryl Still Single, and more.

Cameron Cowperthwaite

Like many of his American Horror Stories co-stars, Cameron Cowperthwaite had a role on American Horror Story before, playing Speedwagon in Cult in 2017. He’s also had a variety of TV appearances on shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Feud: Bette and Joan, Station 19, the Showtime original series , Shameless, and more. He also had a guest role in American Horror Stories in 2021.

Anthony De La Torre

Anthony De La Torre has appeared in a variety of movies and TV. He played young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and was in Lords of Chaos. He also played Anthony Del Rey in 100 Things to Do Before High School, and Jackson in Vida.

Kristine Froseth

Next up, we have Kristin Froseth in American Horror Stories, who has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows. Some of her biggest films include Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Rebel in the Rye, Prey, The Assistant, and more. She also had a starring role in the Looking for Alaska cast, and has had roles in shows such as The Society on Netflix (which was cancelled way too soon ), When the Streetlights Go On, The First Lady, and more.

Madison Iseman

Moving on, we have Madison Iseman in American Horror Stories. Iseman has appeared as Bethany Walker in the latest Jumanji movie series (the one starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart ), and has appeared in many other movies such as Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, Annabelle Comes Home, the Disney+ original movie , Clouds, Nocturne, Fear of Rain, and more. She’s also appeared in television shows such as Still the King, and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Houston Jax Towe

This actor might be young, but Houston Jax Towe has done plenty already in Hollywood, appearing in a few movies and television shows. His biggest role so far was playing Young Andrew in Animal Kingdom, but he’s appeared in a few other shows and movies, too.

This includes the films Goblin, The Deadbeats, and Daddy Daughter Trip. He also played Young Freddie in the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, so it’s exciting to see him start to use his talent in much bigger shows such as American Horror Stories.

Kyla Drew Simmons

Last, but certainly not the least, is Kyla Drew Simmons in American Horror Stories. The actress has been in many movies and TV shows. Some of his biggest movies that she has appeared in include the Hugh Jackman-starring film, Prisoners, The Veil, and Soul Ties among others. However, Simmons has really shined on TV, appearing in many main and recurring roles.

These include, but aren’t limited to, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Station 19, No Good Nick, Crown Lake, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, and many other guest roles on shows such as The Good Doctor and Raven’s Home.

With each episode telling a new story with a new cast, it’s no surprise that there are plenty of awesome stars on this list that have done so much - and I’m sure they’ll only continue to grow and show off even more of their talent as time goes on. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to go and re-watch the first season of American Horror Stories.