An Underrated Hugh Jackman Movie Just Overtook Bullet Train On Netflix’s Top 10 Movies List

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list is a key way to see what users are watching and what’s popular during a given time. As awards season heats up, summer blockbusters are landing on streaming platforms, and more new films are becoming available for audiences to check out at home. The hit summer Brad Pitt film Bullet Train was one of these films. It quickly gained popularity and rose to number one on the Netflix list. However, in an unexpected twist, an underrated Hugh Jackman/Jake Gyllenhaal film just overtook it, and the film came out almost 10 years ago.

This week, Bullet Train dropped down to number 2, as Prisoners rose to number one on the popularity list (via Netflix (opens in new tab)). The film was just added to the platform and was released in 2013. At the time, the film was critically acclaimed and a financial success. Along with Gyllenhaal and Jackman, the film also stars Paul Dano, Viola Davis, and Terrence Howard. In addition, there are many heavy hitters behind the scenes. Prisoners is directed by Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve and acclaimed cinematographer Roger Deakins is the DP on the project.

Prisoners is about the kidnapping of two young girls on Thanksgiving in a small town. Gyllenhaal plays the detective on the case trying to find the girls, and the father of one of the girls taken is played by Jackman. The father takes matters into his own hands and imprisons one of the suspects he believes took his daughter. It’s a gritty thriller with several twists and turns that are sure to have you at the edge of your seat.

While it may seem like Prisoners would be an obvious hit for Netflix users, given its cast and other A-list talent behind the screen, there are several reasons this is so surprising. Prisoners came out almost a decade ago and has been available to audiences several ways throughout the years, while Bullet Train was only available to see in theaters until very recently. It is surprising that such an old film is receiving such attention. However, this could be a way for new audiences to discover such a great film, especially if they were very young when Prisoners first hit the scene.

Another reason Prisoners' Netflix success is shocking is due to its content. Bullet Train is an instant crowd pleaser, with an explosive premise and exciting visuals. The film is a very fun ride and has a mass appeal that is sure to attract many different audiences watching movies with their families during the holiday season. Prisoners is a very different film. It is extremely dark, very hard to watch at times, and has a famously ambiguous ending. While it is incredibly accomplished, Prisoners is a bit of a bummer, so may not be for everyone, especially around the holidays. On the other hand, dark, killer-driven material has been on the rise at Netflix, so this could just be par for the course.

You can catch both Bullet Train and Prisoners currently streaming with a Netflix subscription. For more information on other films coming to the platform this year, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 Netflix movie release schedule .