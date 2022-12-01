What's Trending On Netflix December 2022: Daily Top 10

As the end of the year draws near, audiences love to check out the best Christmas movies on Netflix -- some of which have seen their debuts on the 2022 Netflix movies release schedule already. However, the best movies on Netflix (as well as the best TV shows on Netflix) that appear on the Netflix Top 10 tend to be a little more diverse, even in a specifically festive time like this. See for yourself by browsing through this breakdown of what made it on to Netflix's trending page (opens in new tab) each day of December 2022 below.

Netflix Top 10 For Thursday, December 1, 2022

The dawn of a new month does not always bring a new batch of titles trending on the Netflix Top 10. However, that was certainly not the case for Thursday, December 1, 2022... at least for the platform's most popular movies, which included a gritty crime thriller, an informative health documentary, and a new holiday comedy.

Netflix Top 10 Movies For Thursday, December 1, 2022

Days after it started trending on Netflix in November 2022, Southpaw achieved a "one-two-three punch" by surpassing Slumberland, Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, and The Swimmers. Yet, it still came in just third place underneath The Noel Diary -- still at Number One despite its troubling ending -- and new Italian revenge thriller, My Name is Vendetta. Also new on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. in seventh place was Take Your Pills: Xanax -- a follow-up to a 2018 doc that, this time, focuses on the commonly used sedative -- and another holiday comedy -- this one from Brazil -- called Christmas Full of Grace at the bottom.

1. The Noel Diary

2. My Name is Vendetta

3. Southpaw

4. Slumberland

5. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

6. The Swimmers

7. Take Your Pills: Xanax

8. Where The Crawdads Sing

9. The Bad Guys

10. Christmas Full of Grace

Netflix Top 10 TV Shows For Thursday, December 1, 2022

While the trending movies for this day saw a number of new titles and shake-ups, the same could not be said about Netflix's Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. The order was 80 percent identical to the day before, with Wednesday -- featuring an acclaimed lead performance by Jenna Ortega -- still firmly in the lead above new Southern true crime docuseries Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields, international fantasy drama 1899, etc. The only major update was seeing popular children's program Little Angel in ninth place and more lighthearted docuseries, Pepsi, Where's My Jet?, at the bottom, instead of the opposite.

1. Wednesday

2. Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

3. 1899

4. Dead to Me

5. Love Island

6. The Unbroken Voice

7. The Crown

8. Manifest

9. Little Angel

10. Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

