Ana De Armas And Ben Affleck’s Deep Water Has Found A Streaming Home After Being Pulled From Theaters

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer romantically involved, but the public still hasn’t seen the movie where the two actors met each other. Deep Water has been shuffled around the theatrical calendar multiple times, and up until recently, the plan was for the erotic psychological thriller to play on the big screen starting January 14, 2022. However, last week, Deep Water was pulled from the schedule, and today brings word that instead of getting a new theatrical release slot, the movie is heading to streaming.

A new release date hasn’t been set for Deep Water yet, but whenever it arrives, domestic audiences will be able to watch it on Hulu, while international viewers will find it on Amazon. As for why Deep Water had its theatrical release scrapped in favor of being a streaming exclusive, Deadline has heard that this is due to the “feeble theatrical marketplace for adult fare right now.” This is most recently evidenced by Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake not getting off to the greatest start at the box office, having only made $14.9 million worldwide at the time of this writing.

Sorry to the folks who were looking forward to seeing Deep Water in a theater, but at least now you can make sure you’re subscribed to either Hulu or Amazon, depending on where you live, so you’ll be ready to watch it in the comfort of your own home. Because Deep Water is currently undated, it remains to be seen if this will mark her first movie after starring in No Time to Die, or if her outing as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde will arrive earlier. In Ben Affleck’s case, the only movie he has coming up that’s dated is The Flash on November 4, 2022, and it’s a reasonable bet that Deep Water will be out before then.

Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple who have fallen out of love with each other and come to an arrangement to each start seeing other people. However, their mind games with one another get out of control when people around them start turning up dead. The movie’s cast also includes Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Lil Rey Howery and Finn Wittrock, among others.

Behind the cameras, Deep Water, based off the same-named 1957 book by Patricia Highsmith, was directed by Fatal Attraction’s Adrian Lyne off a script written by Zach Helm and Sam Levinson. This is Lyne’s first directorial endeavor since 2002’s Unfaithful, which starred Richard Gere and Diane Lane. Had Deep Water stuck to its previous January 14 release date, it would have gone up against the next Scream movie in theaters.

As soon as it’s announced when Deep Water will make its streaming debut, we’ll let you know. For now, scan through our 2022 release schedule to keep track of the movies coming out next year that catch your eye.