Disney Had The Beach Boys (And John Stamos) Play At Epcot, And The Crowd Was Absolutely Nuts

Music is a big part of any Walt Disney World experience. Disney songs are iconic, and walking around the park and hearing a favorite can instantly transport a person to a magical place. However, there’s a lot of other popular music you’ll also find at the park from time to time, and apparently, a lot of people wanted to hear The Beach Boys' "California Girls" at Epcot this weekend, at which point John Stamos was also present.

The annual Epcot International Food and Wine Festival also includes the Eat to the Beat concert series. Dozens of bands, usually popular groups from years past that are still performing, appear in the amphitheater in the American Gardens Theater. It can be a fun way to relive past glories. On that note, a lot of people experienced The Beach Boys along with Stamos. Based on a video posted to TikTok, the crowd that was present on the night of Sunday, November 16 didn’t just fill the seats, but the entire American Pavilion.

Many have said Walt Disney World is too crowded, but Epcot certainly doesn’t usually look like this. The crowd is just packed in the space behind the theater so they can hear The Beach Boys perform, unless they’re all there to see John Stamos.

The Full House icon has appeared on and off with The Beach Boys since 1985, often playing drums. Considering that Stamos himself is a noted Disney Adult and even a Club 33 member, it’s perhaps not a shock that he made one of his appearances when the band came to Epcot. Might as well get some Disney World time in while you’re working, right?

The crowd for The Beach Boys performance at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival tonight is INSANE. 🤯 This is why arriving early (or just booking that Eat to the Beat dining package) is SO CRUCIAL! P.S. this is a reminder to be kind to Cast Members during times like this!… pic.twitter.com/t9Fdo7IvaSNovember 16, 2025

The Beach Boys that performed at Epcot aren’t exactly the same band that most people think of when they hear the name. Mike Love is the only original band member who plays with the group, although Bruce Greenwood, who started performing with them as early as 1965, is also part of the ensemble. As for band co-founder and songwriter Brian Wilson, he passed away earlier this year.

Many of the bands that perform at Eat to the Beat return year after year. However, this was the Beach Boys' first appearance at Epcot. It's unclear if a turnout like this means that the band will be back due to obvious popularity or if Disney World might not want to deal with crowds like this again.

Whew park ops is on the STRUGGLE BUS pic.twitter.com/Cx3fw2aHHcNovember 16, 2025

The Beach Boys will perform again tonight, Monday, November 17, which marks the final night of the Eat to the Beat concert series. The Epcot International Food and Wine Festival runs through this week, then it will make way for the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays starting the day after Thanksgiving. Celebrities will again draw in the crowds as numerous stars from Brendan Fraser to Brie Larson to the voice of Megara, Susan Egan, read the story of Christmas.