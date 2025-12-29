New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 4 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (December 29 - January 4)
It's the end of an era for Stranger Things this week.
I'm still having trouble computing that 2026 gets underway this week. While the new calendar year hopefully means wonderful things for you personally, it certainly means new and (hopefully) wonderful things for your favorite streaming platform. There are plenty of new series and new movies coming to streaming this month, and here’s just a little of what to keep an eye out for.
Stranger Things 5: The Finale - December 31 (Netflix)
The end is finally here. After five seasons and nearly 10 years, one of the biggest hits of the streaming era finally reaches the end of the tunnel. The final episode of Stranger Things, which comes in at over two hours in length, will be available with your Netflix subscription, unless you’re taking the opportunity to watch it in theaters instead. Either way you may want to stay off social media until you see it, as fans will certainly have opinions about how this one ends.
New Year’s Eve Celebrations - December 31 (Various Platforms)
If you’re not going out to celebrate the New Year in person, then you’ll likely want to celebrate on TV. All the major networks have their own New Year’s special, and most of them will be available streaming live, as well. Your HBO Max subscription will get you access to the CNN New Year’s show with Anderson Cooper. A Paramount+ subscription gets you access to CBS’ country-themed special. NBC’s show will be simulcast with a Peacock subscription.
Indiana Jones Franchise - January 1 (Disney+)
The constantly changing face of media today, with massive mergers happening, and every major company having its own streaming platform, means content can jump all over the place. Although Disney owns Lucasfilm, only the most recent Indiana Jones movie has been available with a Disney+ subscription since late last year because Paramount (which originally distributed the films) had them on its platform. That changes January 1, with the full Indiana Jones franchise being reunited on Disney+.
Tell Me Lies, Season 3 - January 3 (Hulu)
Romantic drama has proven to be a solid win for series on streaming services, with everything from Maxton Hall to The Summer I Turned Pretty bringing in audiences. Tell Me Lies returns early in 2026 for its third season, and there will surely be a lot of people tuning in for the next chapter in the toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen. This is the show’s final season.
The new year is going to get off to a massive start based on everything coming out later this month. The next season of Bridgerton will be on Netflix. The next chapter of the MCU, Wonder Man is hitting Disney+. The next Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is scheduled to hit HBO Max. Whatever you’re looking forward to, it will be here soon.
