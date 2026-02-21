As A Millennial Dad, I Can't Wait To Show My Kids These Classic Cartoons Coming To Tubi

I never thought I'd see the day, but it's becoming more and more common that kids don't watch Saturday Morning cartoons. Sure, there are popular outliers like Bluey, which has maintained some of its younger audience as they grow, but as a Millennial dad, I can confirm many kids my daughter's age would sooner fire up their favorite YouTube channel than sit and watch cartoons on a Saturday morning.

I used to think kids just didn't appreciate it, but after my kid became hooked on watching Adventure Time with her HBO Max subscription, I think all it requires is a poke in the right direction to show these young minds what they're missing. So, how does one condition children into the idea of Saturday morning cartoons when they aren't even used to watching actual cable channels and commercials?

Fortunately, we can all find out together thanks to Tubi. The free ad-supported streamer is adding a ton of cartoons to its platform on March 1st, and the lineup is extensive. There's a lot on this list that readers my age will and won't remember, but for those determined to get their kids into traditional cartoons, as opposed to some YouTuber, here's what I plan on showing my kid when March rolls around.

(Image credit: YouTube)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

There were countless spinoffs to Scooby Doo over the years, but none of them engaged me quite as much as A Pup Named Scooby Doo. Obviously, I think the premise of them being portrayed as children at the same time I was a child was a major factor, but the animation was also a high point for someone largely conditioned to the original animation style. On a list of Saturday morning cartoons that don't get talked about anymore, this is one I'm sure to make sure my kid knows.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Dexter's Laboratory

Dexter's Laboratory isn't a show I think any 30-something forgot, especially when it comes to naming what French words they know. From Dexter's ability to keep a hi-tech lab from his parents, to his sister Dee-Dee constantly meddling and causing mayhem, I can see this one being a quick favorite for my kid.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

The Powerpuff Girls

Hollywood is trying its hardest to bring The Powerpuff Girls to a new generation, and I'm constantly seeing blind boxes and doll collaborations on store shelves. And yet, when it comes to the television side, the best attempt we've gotten was an edgy CW reboot that was scrapped before it ever aired. Fortunately, Tubi will have the original run on its platform, and I already know my kid is going to be a big fan of Bubbles, because they're all too similar.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Animation)

Taz-Mania

It's wild to think about now, but growing up, it felt like Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes gang were up there with Mickey Mouse and friends. Now, I don't think my 8-year-old kid could accurately name Bugs Bunny, let alone Taz. The character is all but non-existent now as far as kids of today are concerned, so it'll be a real trip for my daughter to learn he had his own show with new characters added in as his family.

(Image credit: Kids WB)

Xiaolin Showdown

When people talk about kids action shows of the 2000s, shows like Jackie Chan Adventures or Samurai Jack tend to get a lot of praise. I never hear as much praise for Xiaolin Showdown, which felt like a culmination of the two by mixing mystical artifacts with kung-fu action. Anyone with a kid that likes a lot of punching and kicking but is still too young to be diving into Marvel movies, this feels like a great one to show them.

(Image credit: Kids WB)

Mucha Lucha!

There are few other cartoons out there that have as hype of a theme song as Mucha Lucha!, the show about young luchadores at a prestigious wrestling school. There, they learn about tradition, loyalty, honor, and of course the whole mythos surrounding the luchador style of professional wrestling. It's a silly show, and the wrestling is also silly, but I have fond memories of watching it with my cousins, and arguing over which of us was the most like one character.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

I don't claim to understand everything about the world of Ed, Edd n Eddy, but I will say I was glued to my couch whenever it was on. With Ed recently being added to Fortnite, now would be the best time to introduce a new generation to these best friends and the cul-de-sac where they hatched many schemes, all in search of cash for jawbreakers. I remember one time I found a massive jawbreaker and tried to put it in my cheek as they did, and my face hurt for like a week.

(Image credit: Peyo)

The Smurfs

I would wager that kids today may know The Smurfs better than any other cartoon on this list. That's thanks in large part to the success of the movie franchise, which continues to pump out a movie every so often and add new characters that will captivate children. My daughter is a Smurfs fan, but she's never seen a single episode of the original series. Fortunately, the franchise hasn't changed too much since then, so I think she'd be able to watch it without feeling like it's too far removed from what she knows.

(Image credit: Cartoon Network)

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Courage The Cowardly Dog is one of those shows one might look back on and wonder how the hell it managed to be on a network for children? While there was nothing explicitly inappropriate about it, Courage was often tasked with protecting his owners, Eustace and Muriel, from the most bizarre and frightening characters that could be created for a show with a PG rating. The show really thrived on being frightening through being surreal and disturbing, rather than leaning on jump scares or anything else of that nature. For a generation raised on franchises like Five Nights At Freddy's, though, they should be able to handle it and laugh along with the hilarity the show provides.

As mentioned, all these cartoons, as well as quite a few more, will arrive on Tubi beginning on March 1st. I consider it a huge win for the streamer, which continues to prove its worth, especially considering that it's absolutely free.