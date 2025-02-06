I Would Never Have Seen This Smurfin Ridiculous Moment Coming For The Smurfs, But Welcome To The Modern Era

The Smurfs are headed back to the big screen with a reboot, and Smurfs is already looking a lot different. Beyond the fact that they've had Rihanna record the voice of Smurfette as opposed to Katy Perry, there's at least one new Smurf in the mix to help freshen up the franchise. Sad to say, I already think it's Smurfin ridiculous, but hey, it's on point with 2025.

The upcoming movies list is stacked with summer movies, and Smurfs is in the mix with a new adventure and lineup hoping to capture the hearts, minds, and wallets of families worldwide. On the heels of the first trailer, let's talk about this new Smurf and why I'm shaking my head at society after seeing how we've impacted these tiny blue creatures.

Smurfs Is Introducing A New Character Who Definitely Wasn't Part Of The Original Lineup

Everyone in Smurf Village has a job, we've known that now for decades. Brainy Smurf knows things, Hefty Smurf is strong, and now we apparently have Influencer Smurf to, well, do the things that an influencer does. As one would expect, the newest character gets a quick moment of screentime, and does the absolute most in their small segment. Check out a screenshot from the trailer below:

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It's wild to me that the term "influencer" is relevant enough that it would appear in an upcoming kids' movie and that children will understand what that is. I guess, in fairness, I should've realized influencers now run the world after Kim Kardashian and her sisters became multi-millionaires. Maybe I'm late to the game, which is exactly why I'm not an influencer.

Influencer Smurf Aside, This Movie Has A Great Cast

I can't knock Smurfs too much for the influencer stuff because the voice cast of this movie is top-notch. Just take a look at all the stars that will be in this one:

John Goodman

Nick Offerman

Natasha Lyonne

Dan Levy

Amy Sedaris

Nick Kroll

Hannah Waddingham

Octavia Spencer

Sandra Oh

Kurt Russell

Xolo Maridueña

Billie Lourd

Alex Winter

James Corden

J.P. Karliak

I especially love the casting of John Goodman as Papa Smurf, which is just perfect in my opinion. Plus, with The Conners ending and The Righteous Gemstones signing off on HBO, we need Goodman in as many movies as possible. Maybe Influencer Smurf can help us get a campaign rolling to get Goodman back in the spotlight again?

I have to admit, the Smurfs trailer piqued my interest in what this movie is about. It looks like the franchise is going the route so many others have gone lately in tackling a multiverse, and we'll be learning about Smurfs across different worlds. There's even a scene where they're in a video game, which made me search if there have ever been Smurf video games. It turns out there's been quite a few, so maybe I'll check those out while waiting for this movie.

Smurfs hits theaters on July 18th, so get off your smurf and mark those calendars for its release. Maybe Influencer Smurf will get on the Gram and remind us closer to time, and I shudder to think about potentially giving a follow to that blue icon.