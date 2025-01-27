Back In Action's Director Was Told 'Don't Even Think' About Hiring Cameron Diaz. How 'Extraordinary Timing' (And Jamie Foxx) Gave Him The In

The 2025 movie schedule ushered in the return of Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to star in Netflix’s Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx. So far, the film has trended high amongst other titles on the streamer, and a number of fans have been pumped about Diaz’s return. At one point, though, it seemed that it might not be a possibility. Director Seth Gordon just revealed that he was told to not “even think” about reaching out to Diaz. Yet “extraordinary timing” and Foxx helped make it all happen.

As someone who’s not in the entertainment business, I’d imagine it would be challenging to land a major star for some sort of production. So the thought of trying to convince a beloved Hollywood actor like Cameron Diaz to get back in the saddle for a new film seems daunting. Seth Gordon recently recalled that stage of the development process and, while he was warned against trying to pursue the Mask icon, Jamie Foxx provided him with an in. Let’s just say, it’s all about who you know, in this case:

I was told that she wasn’t to be considered: ‘She’s fully retired. Don’t even think about it.’ But Jamie, who is friends with [Diaz] and has known her forever, had the first inkling of a possibility or an openness to reading something. They also share a manager, and the two of them got the script to her.

To be totally honest, I can understand why the Four Christmases helmer was discouraged from seeking out Cameron Diaz for the co-leading role of his latest film. Before she joined the Netflix original, her last feature film credit was 2014’s Annie remake, on which she also worked with Jamie Foxx. It’s truly wonderful when things work out in an organic way. Seth Gordon seems to be quite thankful for the They Cloned Tyrone star’s assist, based on the latter comments the filmmaker shared with THR:

It’s a really unexpected coincidence that the title and some of the themes and her character’s situation [as a retired spy turned mom] lined up with real life. It’s almost as if Back in Action was meant to coax her out of retirement, but I swear it wasn’t. It’s just extraordinary timing and really good fortune and Jamie’s access, frankly.

Back in 2022, it was reported that Cameron Diaz’s unretirement actually wasn’t her idea, as it was her husband, Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, who encouraged her to take the leap. Diaz explained her decision while doing press for her comeback movie, admitting that her co-star and on-screen spouse’s enthusiasm helped move the needle. That definitely falls in line with the account shared by their director. It would also seem that the actress was well compensated, as Diaz was reportedly paid $45 million to star in two films.

Considering that the movie hit No. 1 on Netflix relatively quickly, now there’s the question of what lies ahead. Back in Action’s ending sets up a sequel and, as mentioned, Cameron Diaz did sign a two-picture contract. So it’s possible that she could be down for more. We’ll have to wait and see but, for now, fans should just be grateful that the stars aligned for Diaz to work with Jamie Foxx and Seth Gordon this time around.

You can stream Back in Action now using a Netflix subscription.