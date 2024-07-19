Best Sling TV Deals In July 2024

Cable is obviously very expensive, but when it comes to a cord cutter alternative, there are a few options out there. I always come back to Sling TV as the one to recommend as it sits in a nice middle-ground of being both affordable and offering a variety of live channels, with the choice to customize your package with the things you want to watch most. There are also always great Sling TV deals available, and I want to ensure you know all about them. Hence the curation of this article of all the best Sling TV deals currently live right now.

While it is forever changing its lead introductory offer from free trials to discounts on the Sling TV price for your first month, you might not be aware there are plenty of other great offers often available for new and returning customers looking to sign-up to Sling.

As mentioned, you can customize your package to suit you with plenty of add-ons to choose from like Discovery Plus, AMC Plus, and STARZ. That's after you've picked between Sling Blue or Sling Orange, which already has more than 40 live channels to stream. Right now there is money off AMC Plus and STARZ, allowing subscribers to pay $5 for their first month.

Right now, the lead introductory offer is a 50% saving on your first month, whether you opt for Blue, Orange, or both. That means plans start from $20 for your first month.

What Are The Best Sling TV Deals Right Now?

Sling TV: 50% Off First Month On All Plans

Often changing up its lead promotion, currently Sling TV is offering a half price saving on your first month when signing up. This is across all plans, including Orange, Blue, and if you opt for both, with prices starting from just $20 for your first month.

Sling TV + Premium Pass: Save $32.99 With Free Pass For First Month

If you want more from your on-demand catalog of content, why not consider Sling TV's bundle offer. You won't be able to save half off your first month of one of Sling's baseline packages, but you can get $10 off Orange, Blue, or the combo plan and get a free Premium Pass worth $32.99 a month. Premium Pass includes several streaming services on top of Sling, including Paramount+, AMC+, and MGM+.

Sling TV + Paramount Plus with Showtime For $5

Want to see what all the fuss is about with the premium plan Paramount+ with Showtime? Well, Sling TV offers it as an add-on for $10, already saving you $2 on the $11.99 a month rate if you go directly. Right now, though, the offer is even better. For your first month, you'll pay just $5 to gain access to two more libraries of great TV and film.

Sling TV + AMC+ For $5

Similarly to the Paramount+ with Showtime deal, you can try out AMC+ for a discounted rate when adding it to your Sling TV subscription. Usually $8.99 a month, pay $5 for your first month and watch a bunch of titles from the Walking Dead franchise and more.

Sling TV + STARZ For $5

From Outlander to Power Book III: Raising Kanan, unlock STARZ' library of enthralling entertainment and pay just $5 (down from $9 a month) for your first month when placing it as an add-on on your Sling TV subscription.

Is there a Sling TV student discount? At the time of writing there isn't a discount on Sling TV specifically for students. For students on a budget, though, it's worth checking out Sling TV's FreeStream option, which gives you a taste of what you can expect from a full Sling package, including live channels and on-demand content, too.

Is there a Sling TV military discount? Unfortunately, much like with dedicated student discount, there doesn't seem to be military discount for Sling TV sign-ups currently.

Is there a free trial available for new Sling TV customers? As detailed in our Sling TV free trial guide, there isn't currently a free trial available to new and eligible returning customers. That said, we have seen free trials as their lead introductory offer before – it's just been a while. But that's not to say we won't see a 3-day or 7-day trial again. This is the page to bookmark to check in and see if one has made a reappearance.