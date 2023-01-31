Sling TV Price: packages, channels, and how to sign up for a subscription

Leading the charge in offering the ability to stream TV live through any device and slash the cost of a traditional cable package, Sling TV is one of the most popular OTT streaming platforms for US audiences.

Affordable and flexible, you can watch Sling TV anywhere and cancel anytime. But before you tell cable to sling its hook, we explain below the various Sling TV price points, what channels are available (including AMC, ESPN, and E!), ways you can customize your package to tune into what you actually want to watch, and how to sign up.

What Sling TV price and plans are available?

The price of Sling TV starts from $40 a month, but it really depends on what you want from the cable alternative. You can build your plan out to feature all the channels you want to tune into, with a roster of more than 40 channels, as well as add-ons and premium packages to boot.

Sling TV's baseline package gives you the option of its Sling Blue or Sling Orange plan, both costing $40 a month, or combine both for $55 a month.

Broken down, they look something like this:

Sling Orange (opens in new tab) : 31 channels, 1 stream

31 channels, 1 stream Sling Blue (opens in new tab) : 41 channels, 3 streams

41 channels, 3 streams Sling Orange + Blue (opens in new tab) : 47 channels, 3 streams

There are some crossovers in plans where you'll get both channels, however Blue caters more for sports and news, while the Orange plan has more entertainment channels for all the family. They also differ in terms of how many simultaneous streams you can have at one time, but whichever plan you opt for, you'll get 50 hours of DVR storage thrown in for free.

Are there any Sling TV deals available right now?

Sling TV nearly always has some kind of introductory deal available for those looking to sign up to either of its plans. Currently the best Sling TV price is saving 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), with the last Sling TV free trial of any kind last seen in March 2022.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV: save 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)

The choice for those looking to cut the cable - or who already have - Sling TV offers a whole host of live TV channels including CNN, BBC America, NBC, and Comedy Central. Choose between its Blue and Orange plans whether you want news, entertainment for all the family, or sports - or pay for both. Singularly, each plan costs $40 a month, or get both for $55 a month.

That's not the only Sling TV deal available though. There are a number of other promotions, including free gifts and trial periods on premium add-ons available sign up to on its Sling TV offers page (opens in new tab).

Get 30-days of Showtime, Starz, and MGM+ for free as a part of your Sling subscription. You can also shave $10 off your first month of Sling and get a free Fire TV Stick, totalling $40 in saving.

For sporting fans, throw together Sling Orange and its Sports Extra package and pay jus $31 for your first month, usually costing $51 a month.

What channels can you get with each Sling TV plan?

Below you can see which channels you'll be able to tune into with which plans:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Channels Sling Orange Sling Blue A and E Yes Yes AMC Yes Yes AX TV Yes Yes BBC America Yes Yes BET Yes Yes Bloomberg Television Yes Yes Bravo No Yes CHARGE! Yes Yes CNN Yes Yes Cartoon Network Yes Yes Comedy Central Yes Yes Comet Yes Yes Discovery Channel No Yes Disney Channel Yes No E! No Yes ESPN Yes No ESPN2 Yes No ESPN3 Yes No FOX No Yes FX No Yes Food Network Yes Yes Fox News No Yes Freeform Yes No Fuse Yes Yes HGTV Yes Yes HLN No Yes History Channel Yes Yes IFC Yes Yes Investigation Discovery Yest Yes Lifetime Yes Yes Local Now Yes Yes MGM+ Drive-In Yes Yes MSNBC No Yes MotorTrend Yes No NBC No Yes NFL Network No Yes National Geographic No Yes Nick Jr Yes Yes SYFY No Yes TBS Yes Yes TLC No Yes TNT Yes Yes Travel Channel Yes Yes USA No Yes Vice Yes Yes truTV No Yes

Sling TV Add-Ons and how much do they cost?

Unlike cable packages, you can have a lot of fun with building a package that meets your needs, with the option to add and cancel other packages whenever you want. Sling TV has a number of Add-Ons that bolster your package whether you want more comedy channels or a slice of Hollywood action.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Add-Ons Channels Price Lifestyle Extra Magnolia Network, Hallmark Channel, VH1, Cooking Channel, FYI, Oxygen True Crime, WE TV, LMN, Hallmark Movie Mysteries, Hallmark Drama $6 Sports Extra Redzone NFL Network, Big Network, PAC 12 Network, FS2, NBC Golf, NHL Network, NBA TV, beinSports, MLB Network, Tennis Channel, MLB Network Strike Zone $11 Comedy Extra Paramount Network, MTV, Laff, FETV, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, Game Show Network, TV Land $6 News Extra FOX Business, News Nation, CNBC, BBC World News, Law and Crime, NewsMax, W, Sci, News 18, NDTV 24x7, CGTN $6 Kids Extra Nicktoons, TeenNick, Boomerang, BabyTV $6 Heartland Extra Nat Geo Wild, World Fishing Network, Sportsman Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Outdoor Channel, RFD-TV, PixL, The Cowboy Channel, Pursuit, Great American Country Family, Great American Country Living, INSP $6 Hollywood FXX, FX Movie Channel, Bounce, Cinemoi, HDNet Movies, REELZ, Heroes & Icons, Start TV, GRIT, SundanceTV, Turner Classics Movies $6 Total TV Deal Cloud DVR and all Extra packages $21 4 Extras Deal Kids, Comedy, News, and Lifestyle Extras $13

What is the price of Sling TV Extras?

Get even more top tier entertainment with the inclusion of Sling TV's premium extras, including Showtime, STARZ, MGM+, and Discovery+.

Showtime - $10 $0

$0 STARZ - $9 $0

$0 MGM+ - $5 $0

$0 Discovery+ - $4.99 ($6.99 Ad Free)

AMC+ - $7.99

Acorn - $6.99

ALLBLK - $5.99

BET+ - $10

CineMoi - $3

CineFest - $5

Cocina On - $3

CONtv - $5

Comedy Dynamics - $5

Carnegie Hall+ - $7.99

Curiosity Stream - $3

See all Premium Sling TV Add-ons Docurama - $5

Desi Binge - $10

DOGTV - $5

Dove Channel - $5

DOX - $3

FlixLatino - $3

Gallery - $5

Grokker - $7

Hallmark Movies Now - $6

Here TV - $8

Hopster - $5

IFC Films Unlimited - $6

Kartoon Channel! - $4

Monsters & Nightmares - $3

Noggin - $8

Magnolia Selects - $5

Outside TV Features - $1.99

Pantaya - $6

PlayKids - $5

Qello Concerts By Stingray - $8

Shudder - $6

ScreamFlix - $3

Stingray Karaoke - $7

Sundance Now $7

Tastemade+ - $3

True Royalty TV - $6

TumbleBooks - $5

UP Faith & Family - $5

ViX+ - $6.99

ViX+ $6.99

Warriors & Gangsters - $3

How to sign up to Sling TV