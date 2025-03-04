As Big Bang Theory Spinoff Moves Forward At Max, CBS’ Head Honcho Gets Real About The Network Not Landing The Show (And I’m Surprised The Word ‘Thrilled’ Was Used)
Despite some thinking the show went on for too long, The Big Bang Theory is undoubtedly among the most popular sitcoms of the modern era, and I fully expect the spinoff-oozing franchise to remain on the air for as long as The Simpsons. A less certain question would be where the franchise’s future will be set, and one CBS boss shared thoughts on the upcoming spinoff heading to the 2025 premiere schedule via streaming instead of network TV.
Following the prequelized pair of offshoots — the dramedy Young Sheldon and its multicam follow-up Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage — Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady’s Big Bang universe is expanding with its first dedicated streaming output for fans with Max subscriptions, which will center on several returning characters from the O.G. sitcom such as Kevin Sussman’s Stuart and Lauren Lapkus’ Denise. CBS’ entertainment president Amy Reisenbach was asked by The Ankler about the transition, and she says it was beyond her decision-making. In her words:
Such duality is understandable in this case. CBS execs can currently boast Georgie & Mandy as one of its bigger freshman hits in recent years, so the network is not exactly lacking in BBT-verse content. And even if it doesn't share the same home, any Big Bang continuation will only help to keep the franchise alive, thus leaving the door open for CBS to pick up other spinoffs in the future. So I'd also be "thrilled" for such a possibility, despite it perhaps not being the first instinct.
But then obviously I can also understand why Amy Reisenbach and other CBS suits would be disappointed that Chuck Lorre & Co. apparently didn't even call or send a memo to alert anyone that the next multicam chapter was being eyed for Max. Not that it seems to have been a rushed desicion, since it's been in various stages of development for the past couple of years.
The "streaming vs. network" debate is probably less intense than the "should all the past stars reprise their roles?" conversation, which already has Mayim Bialik's game-to-return enthusiasm on the opposite end of the spectrum from Jim Parsons' hesitance to play Sheldon again after Young Sheldon's finale appearance.
Considering Netflix boss Ted Sarandos’ stance on traditional sitcoms, there might be a future where the streaming giant drops a mint on exclusive rights to its own corner of the Big Bang Theory franchise. But until then, all 12 seasons of the sitcom can be streamed on Max.
