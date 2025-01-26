'With All Due Respect To Jim,' Mayim Bialik Absolutely Does Not Agree With His Take On A Big Bang Theory Reunion

Max’s upcoming Big Bang Theory follow-up is building up fandom buzz as the sitcom continues coming together behind the scenes, and while it can be assumed that most fans are 100% in on seeing more from Kevin Sussman’s Comic Center owner Stuart, the same expectations can’t be had regarding the mothership’s former leads. Because while Jim Parsons previously expressed his disinterest in reprising Sheldon Cooper, Mayim Bialik has made it clear she’s on the opposing side.

To be sure, Bialik previously addressed her willingness to portray Amy Farrah Fowler again , which was fittingly timed with her throwback-filled guest spot on Night Court opposite fellow TBBT vet Melissa Rauch. At that time, she was only speaking to the general idea of returning in the new streaming show, but she’s since addressed Jim Parson’s comments specifically when talking to Yahoo Entertainment , saying:

With all due respect to Jim, I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way. I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create. I was thrilled to get to still work with Jim and do some stuff on Young Sheldon. But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up.

Considering Bialik broke out her Blossom hats and dance moves to play herself for Night Court, after having previously attempted to produce a revival of the NBC sitcom, it’s perhaps no surprise that she’s down to give audiences as much or as little of her past roles as they desire. WIth her previous Fox comedy Call Me Kat getting axed in 2023, Bialik doesn’t appear to be anchoring any other in-development projects, so the iron does seem hot for striking.

As she mentioned with her response, Bialik did reteam with Parson in live-action as their Big Bang characters for Young Sheldon, which the latter actor provided voiceover narration for during all seven seasons. So it’s not as if he completely shed himself of his breakout role immediately after the series’ star-filled finale in 2019, even as he took on a variety of roles that were nothing like Sheldon Cooper.

When he’d previously addressed the idea of presumably rocking another DC superhero shirt as Sheldon for the impending spinoff, Parsons seemed to be tying his hesitance to the idea that audiences wouldn’t be interested in catching up with Big Bang Theory’s core characters years after the fact. As he put it:

As we sit here now, no. But I never say never to anything, because life just changes so much. No. Would I do it in my 70s? Would anyone watch? It would be like, watching a catastrophe.

Now, does that 100% mean audiences will never ever see Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their beloved roles in Chuck Lorre & Co.’s follow-up project alongside Brian Posehn’s Bert Kibbler and Lauren Lapkus’ Denise? Of course not. High-end financial offers won’t hurt those chances, either.

It’s unclear whether or not the new comedy set in The Big Bang Theory’s universe will be crafted in time to join the end of the 2025 TV schedule , but the only way to watch it will be with a Max subscription , which is also where to stream all twelve seasons of the CBS sitcom’s initial run.