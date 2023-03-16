Billie Eilish Reveals Surprise Acting Role In Horror Series, And It’s Already Giving Me Chills

21-year-old Billie Eilish has reached mind-blowing heights when it comes to her music career, ever since her debut hit single “Ocean Eyes” came along seven years ago. Ahead of the pop star getting back to her global tour, Eilish has been on social media posting hints all week pointing to the Amazon Prime series Swarm, and now we know why: she’s involved in a big way! As it turns out, she is among the actors in the horror series co-created by fellow influential musician Donald Glover.

Eilish surprised fans on Thursday by taking to Instagram to reveal a scene of herself acting alongside Dominique Fishback's lead character Dre in Swarm, hitting streaming this weekend for everybody with Amazon Prime subscriptions. Check out Billie Eilish in character:

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Eilish is clearly not playing herself here in this creepy clip where she appears to be grilling Dominique Fishback’s character about some dark activities she was involved in. Swarm centers on Dre, who is majorly obsessed with a fictional Beyoncé-like singer named Ni’Jah, and goes to some mightlily extreme lengths to be in the musician's presence.

Eilish will guest star as “Eva,” who seems weirdly excited by Dre’s confession that she hurt someone. The Grammy winner also brought back the blonde for the role after opening up about why she ditched the hair color for black.

Swarm was co-created by Atlanta writer Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, following TV fans saying goodbye to Atlanta relatively recently. Glover’s brother and frequent collaborator Stephen Glover is also involved, as well as former First Daughter Malia Obama, who served as a staff writer on the show. That’s a lot of incredible talent!

Eilish also attended a Swarm event where she posed alongside her collaborators:

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Billie Eilish rocked a tie for the Swarm event, posing for pictures with star Dominique Fishback and series creators Nabers and Glover. The last image in the social media post showed Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford attending the event together as well.

Swarm (Image credit: Amazon Studios) Release Date: March 17, 2023 on Amazon Prime (all 7 episodes)

Created By: Donald Glover & Janine Nabers

Starring: Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, Nirine S. Brown, Karen Rodriguez, Kiersey Clemons, Damson Idris, Paris Jackson, Rory Culkin, Byron Bowers and Billie Eilish

Swarm will mark Billie Eilish’s acting debut aside from the singer starring in a ton of her own music videos, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live in late 2021, where she was part of one of the best sketches from Season 47 . When she took on the hosting gig, Eilish shared with Howard Stern that the experience had her crying “every single day of the week” and had a “full-body reaction” to the live affair.

When Eilish was previously asked about her interest in acting by The Hollywood Reporter , the singer said she would entertain the idea if she fell “in love with something,” because it’s “not my calling” along with sharing that she’s “always loved acting.” Both of Eilish’s parents are actors, and with Swarm it looks like the Apple TV documentary subject didn't fall far from the tree.

You can check out Billie Eilish in Swarm when all seven episodes drop on Prime Video on Friday, March 17.