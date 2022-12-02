The Big Reason Why Billie Eilish Didn’t Have Blonde Hair For Long

Other than her Grammy Award-winning songs, Billie Eilish has been known for frequently changing her hair . She first appeared on the music scene with silver hair only to see different shades of blue over time, her signature black hair with green roots, platinum blonde, and then back to all-black. The No Time to Die singer explains why she didn’t stay a blonde for long.

As Billie Eilish speaks of her emotions with her music, her evolving fashion style also reflects on whatever mood she feels in the moment. Her hair is currently jet black wearing dusky colored clothes with symmetrical pattern pairings. The 20-year-old singer explained to High’s Nobility why her blonde look wasn't working for her.

I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn’t feel sexy for one second of being blonde. When I was blonde, people treated me differently. People completely changed their demeanor [around me].

It shows that you need to do what works for you as you can’t feel sexy if you’re unhappy with your appearance. After all, Avril Lavigne burst into the music scene wearing her baggy pants and loose ties. Billie Eilish first switched up her green and black hair to blonde as she promoted the new album cover of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever. You can understand why there was a style change as her newest album had recurring themes of maturation in her songs. This was to represent a new stage in her life. The process wasn’t easy as she actually had to hide her hair in a Billie Eilish costume wig while the colors were setting in! Her classy new look didn’t stay exactly the same for long, of course. Eilish changed her hair again from long blonde hair to more shaggy locks. Based on her High’s Nobility interview, this young singer clearly wants the freedom to look however she wants at whatever moment in her life. After all, how boring would it be if we always looked the same?

It’s a classic stereotype for female pop singers to still maintain the bubblegum pop look that singers like Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, and Jessica Simpson had back in the early 2000s. Billie Eilish proves that she can still play her lyrically haunting music and still be called a pop singer. She continued telling High’s Nobility the look she’s currently sporting allows her fans to view her the way she’s wanted.

I think that people have taken me more seriously because I’ve had this more masculine [way of dressing] throughout my career. If I had been more feminine and girly, people would’ve been a lot less respectful of me.

The You Should See Me in a Crown singer is set to hold two concerts at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California from December 15-16 to celebrate the success of Happier Than Ever. I assume her hair will still be long and jet-black during those tour dates, but we know there’s no predictability with Billie Eilish. She also has been dating The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. However, it hasn’t been without backlash due to their eleven-year age gap . But of course, no amount of backlash will bring this honest singer down as she trusts the relationship she is in and doesn’t plan on stopping it anytime soon.