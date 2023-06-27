Proof Blake Lively Also Joined Paul Hollywood In The Great British Bake Off Tent Along With Ryan Reynolds

Last week, fans were gifted with one of the most heartwarming pictures imaginable when Ryan Reynolds visited the tent of the Great British Bake Off. Exactly why the Deadpool 3 star was there wasn’t exactly clear but, it turns out, he didn't arrive alone. Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood shared a picture of his own, which revealed that Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, was also there, and it looks like Hollywood is ready to get a new judge at the table.

That's right, it wasn’t just one celebrity, but a celebrity couple, who stopped by The Great British Bake Off. The picture of Blake Lively and Paul Hollywood is just as wonderful as the one of Ryan Reynolds with both judges. Lively previously got a virtual Hollywood handshake as she is a baker herself. So the two now meeting in person was probably quite special. At this point, who cares why they were there -- it’s just wonderful to see them having so much fun:

A post shared by Paul Hollywood (@paul.hollywood) A photo posted by on

For a lot of people on both sides of the pond, The Great British Bake Off is the epitome of comfort viewing, and it seems that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among those that are big fans of the show. It's likely the two just stopped by because they are fans and, honestly, what better use of one's celebrity is there than using it to visit such a wonderful program?

The married couple are brand-new residents of the UK. The Proposal actor recently purchased a home near Wrexham in Wales so he can be closer to the soccer team he co-owns. His Deadpool threequel is also reportedly filming in the UK right now, so it’s possible the two just stopped by on a day that the leading had a break from production because they were in the area. (One wonders if other members of the Deadpool 3 cast might be quite jealous.)

Of course, it’s also possible there’s a bit more going on. We might actually see Ryan Reynolds and or Blake Lively appear on the show or some other part of its associated programming, as Bake Off is basically a franchise unto itself at this point. We don’t usually see celebrities appear on the show, but we also don’t see stars like Lively or Reynolds visiting the tent all that often. So if you’ve got them, why not use them?

Of course, with all of the side hustles that Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have going on, the association between them and the show -- if there is one beyond just being fans -- could be anything. Perhaps the show is working with Reynolds' Maximum Effort ad agency or using his Aviation Gin for some sort of cross-promotion.

More than likely the pictures just represent fans taking advantage of an opportunity to visit a show they love, and there’s nothing wrong with that. It’s something just about all of us Bake Off devotees would do if given the chance. And at least we have these photos to give us that warm fuzzy feeling until the next season of Bake Off is finally here for us to enjoy. Though you can also revisit past episodes now using a Netflix subscription.