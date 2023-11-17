Blumhouse Set To Possess Peacock, With Exorcist: Believer And A Host Of Other Horror Movies Heading To Streaming

Buckle up, horror hounds, because Peacock is about to become your one-stop shop for some of Blumhouse’s most recent horror movies . The Exorcist: Believer and a host of other horror movies produced by the company founded by Jason Blum are set to hit the Universal-owned streaming platform just in time for Christmas. And, for this horror fan, it’s a holiday miracle!

Starting December 1, viewers with a Peacock subscription can stream a lineup of recent Blumhouse hits, as per the official Peacock website . Alongside the latest Exorcist installment, Universal has a variety of other thrilling titles to offer. Now, let’s dive into the complete list.

The Exorcist: Believer , directed by David Gordon Green, revives the demonic terror of the original possession series with Leslie Odom, Jr. as Victor, a grieving father who investigates his daughter Angela's mysterious disappearance.

, directed by David Gordon Green, revives the demonic terror of the original possession series with Leslie Odom, Jr. as Victor, a grieving father who investigates his daughter Angela's mysterious disappearance. Black Phone , crafted by horror duo Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, features Ethan Hawke as a chilling serial killer in an adaptation of Joe Hill's short story.

, crafted by horror duo Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, features Ethan Hawke as a chilling serial killer in an adaptation of Joe Hill's short story. Dangerous Breed: Crime.Cons.Cats follows filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch's decade-long journey documenting wrestler Teddy Hart, revealing shocking sexual misconduct allegations and the disappearance of ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler.

follows filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch's decade-long journey documenting wrestler Teddy Hart, revealing shocking sexual misconduct allegations and the disappearance of ex-girlfriend Samantha Fiddler. Don’t Let Go has Detective Jack Radcliff collaborating across time with his deceased niece Ashley to solve a crime before it occurs.

has Detective Jack Radcliff collaborating across time with his deceased niece Ashley to solve a crime before it occurs. Five Nights at Freddy’s, adapted from the video game, unveils mysteries as a security guard faces evil animatronics during the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

adapted from the video game, unveils mysteries as a security guard faces evil animatronics during the night shift at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. In Halloween Kickback , three college friends overcome financial struggles with a Halloween party.

, three college friends overcome financial struggles with a Halloween party. Sick , set during the COVID pandemic, explores quarantine mysteries at a family lake house.

, set during the COVID pandemic, explores quarantine mysteries at a family lake house. The Hunt , featuring Betty Gilpin, involves twelve strangers hunted by elites in an unknown location, with a twist led by Crystal.

, featuring Betty Gilpin, involves twelve strangers hunted by elites in an unknown location, with a twist led by Crystal. The Invisible Man (2020) , a remake, follows a scientist faking suicide to become invisible and terrorize his ex-girlfriend, who fights back after the police disbelief.

, a remake, follows a scientist faking suicide to become invisible and terrorize his ex-girlfriend, who fights back after the police disbelief. The Lazarus Effect focuses on University researchers Dr. Frank Walton and Dr. Zoe McConnell creating a serum code named "Lazarus," initially designed for coma patients but discovered to revive the dead.

focuses on University researchers Dr. Frank Walton and Dr. Zoe McConnell creating a serum code named "Lazarus," initially designed for coma patients but discovered to revive the dead. The Purge (series) seasons 1 & 2 is an American anthology action horror TV series based on the film franchise.

is an American anthology action horror TV series based on the film franchise. They/Them is a horror slasher where teenagers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp face unsettling psychological methods while being hunted by a masked killer.

is a horror slasher where teenagers at an LGBTQ+ conversion camp face unsettling psychological methods while being hunted by a masked killer. In Vengeance , The Office star B.J. Novak writes, directs, and stars in this comedy/mystery where a New York City writer investigates the mysterious murder of a girl after a casual encounter. His journey takes him to the South to uncover the truth behind her death.

, The Office star B.J. Novak writes, directs, and stars in this comedy/mystery where a New York City writer investigates the mysterious murder of a girl after a casual encounter. His journey takes him to the South to uncover the truth behind her death. You Should Have Left, based on the novel of the same name and starring Kevin Bacon, focuses on a successful couple's holiday in the Welsh countryside and takes a sinister turn, revealing that all is not as it seems.

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

While The Exorcist: Believer faced a lukewarm box-office reception in theaters, the shrinking theatrical exclusivity window allows viewers to form their opinions as it heads to the 2023 TV schedule for streaming. This quick transition from theaters to streaming will enable audiences to determine if they remain intrigued by the planned Blumhouse Exorcist trilogy . But if The Exorcist isn't your thing, there are plenty of other Blumhouse goodies to choose from this Holiday season.