A Bones Reunion Is Happening On SEAL Team: ‘It Was Just So Great To Be Working Together Again’

The creative forces behind the final season of SEAL Team seem to be pulling out all the stops. The Paramount+ military drama (which has been crushing it on streaming) has high stakes amid its final installments. That's especially been true for Bravo following the surprise reveal that many SEALs are dealing with hidden illnesses. Bravo is now being watched, and the team now has a new member. Funny enough, this actor's casting signifies a Bones reunion.

Beau Knapp guest starred on the Season 8 finale of Bones in 2013, working alongside David Boreanaz -- who directed the episode as well. The two are once again working together, as Knapp joins SEAL Team as Drew Franklin, who’s been mostly avoiding opening up about his past. The actor spoke to TV Insider about working on the hit Fox show 11 years ago and how his audition for the military series brought back a lot of memories:

It was a trip. It was 2013. Those are wild times. Like 2011, I was 21. I had my first kid and just was a hungry young actor. It was all I knew how to do. Super 8 was my first job, the J.J. Abrams movie. And then I’m pretty sure Bones was the second thing I ever did, but coming into that, it was wild because David Boreanaz was directing that finale, and so I came into the room and read for David across from him. Same thing I did with SEAL Team—going into test was with David just sitting across from me.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

While Beau Knapp did only appear on the one episode of Bones, it sounds like that small role meant a lot to him, because he landed it when he was still trying to break into the industry. I imagine it must be surreal for him to have been directed by David Boreanaz early on in his career and get to work with him again years later on a different show (and in a more prominent role). Based on his comments, Knapp is as grateful as ever:

It was such a great experience and I think that’s one of the first conversations we had when I walked into the room for SEAL Team to test. David and I started talking about 10 years prior or whatever it was, 11, 12 years, and just time flies, but it was just so great to be working together again. But yeah, even then, it was playing the villain. It’s so fun. I think that was the first experience I had of TV and how different it was from making films. It’s really crazy to see. I look like a baby shooting Bones compared to now. Just super grateful.

The Death Wish alum's character has been an interesting addition to SEAL Team, as Bravo has had a hard time getting used to Drew. As mentioned, Drew hasn’t been one to open up while simultaneously keeping an eye on Bravo-1 since Jason has not been doing so hot in the field.

On the latest episode, “A Perfect Storm,” which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription, it was revealed to the team that Drew was previously on Echo when the team was ambushed in J-bad years ago as he was back at base. That explains his closed-off nature, and you now have to wonder if he might discuss his past more moving forward.

I love that this casting marks a Bones reunion for David Boreanaz, and it'd be cool to see another before the series ends. Of course, the chances of that may be slim, since there are only a handful of episodes left. So, barring any major surprises, I'm not sure we'll see Emily Deschanel pop in at some point. Nevertheless, let's just relish the fact that Boreanaz and Beau Knapp have had an opportunity to work together again.

New episodes of SEAL Team drop on Sundays on Paramount+ amid the 2024 TV schedule. It won't be too much longer before fans are forced to say goodbye to Bravo and see their stories come to an end. So be sure that you're checking out these final episodes and relishing the time we have left with this show.