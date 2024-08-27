SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz Gives Thanks To The Fans While Celebrating The Final Season Crushing It On Streaming

SEAL Team’s final season has kicked off for those with a Paramount+ subscription, with new episodes premiering weekly on the platform. The military drama was announced to be ending after Season 7 in November, and fans and the cast have been preparing themselves to say goodbye to Bravo. While just four episodes have released so far, the series is crushing it and star David Boreanaz thanked the fans.

Since SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount+, it proved to be a streaming success. At one point, there was even a standalone SEAL Team movie in the works, which has since been reportedly scrapped. Regardless, fans have evidently loved being on the edge of their seats as Bravo goes on dangerous missions. Not to mention the characters' emotional personal lives! So it’s not so surprising that the series topped the Top 10 for shows on Paramount+, and Boreanaz took to his Instagram Stories to share a brief thank you to those who made it happen:

(Image credit: David Boreanaz)

It’s pretty great seeing SEAL Team ahead of shows like NCIS and Criminal Minds that have been on for so long and still going strong, and even SpongeBob SquarePants. It just goes to show that fans are as engrossed by the series as ever, and it’s still a success. This does make the fact that SEAL Team is in its final season even more heartbreaking because the series could have very well lived an even longer life, but even Boreanaz doesn’t think he’d be able to do another season, so it was time.

That isn’t stopping him from still giving his thanks and sharing sweet messages about the show and the fans. Boreanaz has shared more than a few messages for the final season and is making sure that fans are tuning in. He promoted the fourth episode of Season 7 on his Instagram, which just dropped on August 25, and it seems like these episodes are still as intense as ever:

A post shared by David Boreanaz (@imdboreanaz) A photo posted by on

With this being the final season, the stakes are definitely raised. The Season 6 finale cliffhanger added on to that and now Bravo is being carefully watched. There’s also the fact that Davis now has a new job, and Sonny is still grieving Clay, as is the rest of the team. It’s hard to tell what will happen in these final episodes, but the fans already seem to be loving it, no matter how intense and emotional they are.

It wouldn’t be surprising if SEAL Team continues to crush the charts on Paramount+ throughout the remainder of its run. For me, it will be exciting to see what happens with this final season and how Bravo’s story wraps up. New episodes drop on Sundays only on Paramount+.