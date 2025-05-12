Rumors Have Been Swirling About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, But This Homemade Pop-Tart Story Should Put Them To Rest

For a long time it seemed like we were inundated with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship, as they supported each other during football season and while she was on tour. In the months since the Super Bowl and the end of the Eras Tour, however, the couple has been laying low, and inevitably rumors have spread that the nearly two-year romance is on the rocks. This weekend brought a rare public outing for the two, as well as a Pop-Tart story that should prove all is well.

Taylor Swift Has Apparently Been Sending Homemade Pop-Tarts to Travis Kelce’s Photoshoots

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may have been taking a break from the public eye, but that doesn’t mean they’ve been taking a break from each other. A photo that was allegedly taken at the tight end’s photoshoot with American Eagle shows that she provided the crew with a batch of her homemade Pop-Tarts with a handwritten note that read:

Have a great shoot! Flavors: Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry. Love, Taylor.

Everybody knows the way to Travis’ heart is through Taylor’s Pop-Tarts. Her breakfast pastries have been known to cause quite a stir, with Kellogg’s trying to get her recipe after Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid went viral for saying he didn’t get any of the treats that she’d whipped up for the offensive linemen.

I think it’s straight-up adorable that Taylor Swift provided such a thoughtful gift for her boyfriend and the people he was working with, but if that’s not enough to silence the breakup rumors, there’s also the fact that they were finally seen together in public again.

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Step Out For Mother’s Day Lunch

It’s been two months since this power couple last graced us with an appearance, and while there was evidence to suggest that all was fine between the two — including a TikTok that theorized Travis Kelce’s reflection could be seen filming Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for the iHeartRadio Music Awards — Swifties still had concerns.

Those may be put to rest now, though, as Tayvis was seen having Mother’s Day lunch in Philadelphia with Jason and Kylie Kelce as well as their moms Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce, the Daily Mail reports.

The couple allegedly walked hand-in-hand into Talula's Garden, as Taylor Swift wore a sleeveless black dress with a floral design and a huge smile, stunning other diners with her unexpected appearance.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Taylor Swift’s post-Eras Tour downtime may not have been as relaxing as she’d hoped. In addition to rumors about her relationship with Travis Kelce, there's a lot of speculation about where her friendship with Blake Lively stands after being subpoenaed in the actress’ It Ends with Us lawsuit. Swift allegedly “does not want to be involved,” and tensions may have spread to the besties’ love interests, as Kelce reportedly unfollowed Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds on Instagram.

The jury may be out on these friendships amidst Blake Lively’s legal battle, but between the homemade Pop-Tarts and the big smiles on the Mother’s Day outing, I think it’s safe to say “The Alchemy” is still going strong.