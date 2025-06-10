Uh, ‘Taylor And Travis Kelce’? Are They Married Or Is There Another Reason For This Viral Wedding Moment?

An NFL tight end tied the knot with his girlfriend this weekend in a lavish outdoor ceremony surrounded by friends and family, but it wasn’t romantic partners Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift — or was it? Fans were left confused by viral images shared by the wedding planner of Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and his longtime girlfriend Emily Jarosz, with many taking one detail as a sign that the Lover artist has secretly married her boyfriend of two years.

Ellie Nottoli was the event planner for Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz’s big day, and in several Instagram Stories following the wedding, she showed how all the decor came together, from the color scheme to the custom matchbooks to personalized notes for the guests. The envelope for these that she chose to show off, however, caused an uproar among Swifties, and you can see why below:

(Image credit: elliestyled Instagram Stories)

The phrasing “Taylor and Travis Kelce” suggests that the couple share a last name, and some fans are taking this to mean all that wedding trolling might mean they’ve already vowed to love each other forever and always.

So what’s really going on?

Not surprisingly, no one out of Taylor Swift or Travis Kelce’s camps have commented on the event planner’s image, but it is known — as Ellie Nottoli says in the video — that the couple did not attend Cole Kmet’s wedding. They were at a different wedding that weekend, celebrating Kelce’s cousin Tanner Corum.

That could mean the “Taylor and Travis Kelce” card — placing them at Table 13, naturally — simply went unused but, given that the envelope color is written on the inside of the envelope, I’m thinking this is just a mockup of what the other guests’ cards looked like.

Even if it were real, though, several fans on X pointed out that referring to a couple this way is pretty traditional. They said:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. it’s the aesthetic – cruelcvnt

– cruelcvnt Me and my bf do that too on gifts and stuff even though we aren't married, it's just kinda for the aesthetic of it – dvmbnpo3tic

– dvmbnpo3tic It’s not that weird. it’s solely for aesthetic purposes – aletoowelll

There’s certainly no denying that pairing partners together with the man’s last name is still a thing, but given that it’s so rarely seen amongst unmarried couples, I also completely understand why people are reading so much into this.

Here’s my biggest issue: IF Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had actually eloped, is it realistic to think every NFL player and all the wives and girlfriends — and, apparently Cole Kmet’s wedding planner — would just know this and word wouldn’t get out to the bajillions of Swifties? Remember when Tony Romo accidentally called the artist Travis Kelce’s wife during a football broadcast? There’s no way this would stay a secret if everybody in football knew.

It’s certainly fun to think about, though, especially two years into their relationship, as engagement rumors have swirled for pretty much that entire time. We’ll just have to wait and see, as fans are also looking forward to whatever upcoming projects Taylor Swift has planned and to see Travis Kelce on the 2025 TV schedule again when football season kicks off in a few months.