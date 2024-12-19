The Wild Reason Taylor Swift's Party Pics Have Fans Thinking She's Engaged To Travis Kelce, And Why I Really Can’t Get Over Those Diamond Earrings She Wore

A surprise party for the ages was thrown for Taylor Swift to celebrate the end of the Eras Tour , and obviously, Swifties are analyzing the photos trying to figure out if something bigger is going on. Of course, some of this investigation has involved a lot of zooming in on the pop star’s left ring finger, which has led some to speculate that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce , may have popped the question. However, while there’s a lot of attention on that detail, I am over here unable to get over those diamond earrings she is wearing.

Swifties Seem To Think Taylor Swift’s Party Photos Have Been Edited To Blur Out An Engagement Ring

Using Brittany Mahomes' Instagram post from the event, Liz Woods posted a ton of Instagram stories (via Page Six ) that zoomed in again and again on the “Fortnight” singer’s left hand in a group shot of her with Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell, who is the wife of the Chiefs' Blake Bell. The fan noted that it seems like the small area around Swift’s ring finger looks blurred, writing:

Hey. Um, guys? Do you feel like the pics with her hand are…blurred? Or am I hormonal.

She maintained that she thinks Swift's ring finger is blurred in more stories as well, theorizing that she may be covering up an engagement ring.

Meanwhile, over on X, @artbyskym thought they saw a reflection in Swift’s glass that could allude to her wearing a ring.

Overall, there’s a lot of excitement about this prospect, but at the moment, there’s no actual proof or statements regarding the manner. Fans have simply been speculating about why Swift’s finger would have potentially been edited.

Lots of folks who attended the party, including Swift’s friend Ashley Avignone and Kelce’s pal Ross Travis posted photos from the night too. In both posts, the pop star’s left hand can be seen, and it looks like there isn’t a ring on it. Whether the photos have been altered or not is unknown.

Also, this is by no means the first engagement rumor we’ve heard about these two nor will it be the last. There’s been straight-up wild claims that they’re going to get married and people have talked about the odds of Tayvis getting engaged this year. So, it’s a hot topic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Overall, while anything is possible, we don’t actually know if Swift and Kelce took the next step in their relationship. So, let’s turn our focus over to a different shocking thing about Swift’s look that is a known fact.

While That Rumor Is Wild, What I Really Can’t Get Over Is The Cost Of Those Earrings

While we really don’t know if there was a ring or not on Swift’s left ring finger, we did get to see all her other jewelry, including some gorgeous diamond earrings.

Along with her Balmain minidress that featured crystal beads down the front, Swift wore stunning De Beers earrings that are worth a jaw-dropping $36,000, Page Six reported. To justify the price (a bit) jewelry features 60 diamonds in total and is about 4.74 carats. Talk about fancy!

Now, I know that Taylor Swift made so much money off the Eras Tour and her albums, and I realize she’s a billionaire. However, it’s still shocking to see her wearing jewelry that is the same price as a fairly nice car.

Honestly, this incredible and luxurious look is stunning. Plus, if these engagement rumors prove to be true, it makes me think that whatever ring Travis Kelce picked/picks out for Swift will be beautiful and expensive – seeing as they both love a high fashion moment.