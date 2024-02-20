Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Asked For A ’PG Version’ Of Season 3 To Watch With Her Mom, And It’s Giving Me Emilia Clarke On Game Of Thrones Vibes

Bridgerton offers those with a Netflix subscription so many things to adore. There’s all the Regency intrigue, wondrous love stories, glamorous costumes, complicated family and friendship dynamics, crackling dialogue and can’t-stop-watching characters. In all honesty, though, this writer would be remiss if she did not also mention, ahem…those bangin’ hot sex scenes, y’all! Seeing as how we’re getting ever closer to Bridgerton Season 3 and the love story that will finally bring Penelope and Colin together in true #Polin fashion, star Nicola Coughlan asked for a “PG version” of the episodes to watch with her mom, and it’s giving me serious Emilia Clarke on Game of Thrones vibes.

What Did Nicola Coughlan Say About Wanting A PG Version Of Bridgerton Season 3?

Obviously, the sex scenes in each season of Bridgerton have inspired lots of conversations among viewers. Season 1 had that Taylor Swift scored sex-a-thon between Daphne and Simon, and Season 2 brought us a surprising lack of intimate moments that left some fans frustrated and made others enjoy the slow burn romance more than what we saw in the first season.

From what we’ve heard so far, Season 3 won’t be short of happily horizontal times , so when asked by Today FM recently if she’d be watching the season with family, Penelope’s portrayer, Nicola Coughlan, said:

I requested a PG version for my mammy, because I am not doing that. If you want to watch it with your mum and dad, go for it.

Welllll, this makes more than a lot of sense, doesn’t it? By now, her mom probably understands that her darling little daughter will be getting naughty on screen for the upcoming season, but there’s really no reason to watch those scenes with the parental units if it’s not absolutely necessary. And, by “absolutely necessary” I do mean to stop an apocalypse or something, OK?

After the first season of the romantic hit took the world by storm, star Regé-Jean Page talked about the familial response to his hot-n-bothered scenes , but he wasn’t watching with his folks. You know who did watch a nude scene with her parents and quickly regretted it? Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

What Did Emilia Clarke Say About Watching One Of Her Game Of Thrones Nude Scenes With Her Parents?

The former Daenerys Targaryen has said plenty about doing nudity and sex scenes in the past, including talking about how she felt pressured into doing them on GOT Season 1 . However, she did reveal that she watched at least one of her nude scenes while her parents were in the room with her, and well, take a look at what she said:

Oh, Emilia. Poor, sweet, naive Emilia…At least Coughlan seems to have learned what a mistake that could be just in time, and continued by admitting her PG version will definitely mean a shorter run time:

It’s going to be significantly shorter. Yeah, it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, yeah that was a bit we missed.’ Yeah, but even in Season 1, I skipped bits with my mum. She was like, ‘That episode was short, and I was like, ‘It was a short one. It was a short one. Yeah, yeah.’

So, now that we know Coughlan is all set with a less bangtastic version of Season 3 to watch with her mother, who else is ready to see Colin and Penelope finally get down?