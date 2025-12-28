'If The Featherington Carriage Is A-Rocking, Do Not Come A-Knocking.' Bridgerton Season 4 Is Going To Have Another Iconic Carriage Scene. What We Know

The wait for Bridgerton Season 4 is almost over! The much-anticipated upcoming season of Netflix’s hit regency romance drama is arriving early in the 2026 TV schedule and will center on the second-eldest Bridgerton sibling, Benedict (Luke Thompson), and his Lady in Silver/Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). The Shonda Rhimes-produced show is known for being pretty steamy and, on that note, it now seems another iconic carriage scene is on the way!

Season 3 of Bridgerton not only delivered a friends-to-lovers storyline with Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), it also served up what might be one of the most talked-about scenes in the show's history. That moment that involved a very steamy carriage ride that ultimately led to the aforementioned couple’s engagement. I think it would be hard to one-up that scene, yet showrunner Jess Brownell cheekily teased to TVLine that viewers “may or may not” find "Polin" in yet another carriage scene:

You're gonna have to wait and see, but I will just say: If the Featherington carriage is a-rocking, do not come a-knocking.

At this point, I have no idea how the series will ever be able to top Season 3’s carriage moment, which sees Colin admitting his true feelings to Penelope. Still, it sounds like Colin and Pen will certainly be getting up to some trouble, in a good way. (Perhaps little Elliot Featherington will have a baby sibling by the time we revisit the show.) Check out a snippet of the third season's carriage scene below:

THE Carriage Scene | Bridgerton | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper season of Bridgerton if most of the steamy scenes don’t belong to the main couple. It may be fair to assume Benedict and Sophie will have some fun moments as well. Also, amid Benedict's story (which was the easiest to adapt), I wouldn't be surprised if there are scenes of him and Sophie going to My Cottage, Bridgerton House and more.

Whatever the case, given the show's track record, I'm confident that this latest chapter of the book-to-screen adaptation will be well worth the wait. The third season was released around the summer of 2024, so fans have been looking forward to this for a while. The wait between seasons and multiple parts makes it hard to be excited. Nevertheless, An Offer From a Gentleman is arguably one of my favorite Bridgerton books, so I’m excited to see how it’s adapted. And I’m even more excited knowing there’s going to be another carriage scene.

The carriage scene aside, though, there should be much more to look forward to in the new swoon-worthy season of Bridgerton, which is being split into two parts. Based on what we know, the first part, which is composed of four episodes, will drop on January 29, followed by the second part, which also has four episodes, on February 26. I'm honestly somewhat disappointed that the eight-episode season is being split in two, but I'd be lying if I said I wouldn't watch this romance-driven show however its presented.