I Was Amused By Claudia Jessie’s Blunt Response When The Bridgerton Actress Was Asked If Season 5 Will Be About Her

My dearest readers, Season 4 of Bridgerton is about to premiere on Netflix’s 2026 schedule , and that means the talk of the ton is about to be Mr. Benedict Bridgerton and his love interest, Sophie Baek. However, along with that, a hearty discussion about who will be the focus of the next installment is happening, too. So, as Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha take the lead in the upcoming episodes, Claudia Jessie is sharing her blunt (but amusing) reaction to speculation that Season 5 will be about Eloise.

Eloise’s season has been anticipated for a while, but it hasn’t hit me that it’s possible for her to be the next Bridgerton to find love until now. That’s because, in order of the novels, her tale would be next (To Sir Phillip, With Love is book five in Julia Quinn's series). So, it makes sense why the Season 5 questions are coming Claudia Jessie’s way. Her response to said question is incredible, as she said to Deadline:

All I have to say is [makes fart noise], because I don’t know.

If I had to guess, I’d assume she really does know if the next season of Bridgerton will be about her. However, I’m certain that if she does know, she cannot talk about it (yet). So, I love that her response when asked about this topic is to make silly noises into a microphone.

Truly, it’s hilarious how she’s dealing with this question that she is likely simply not allowed to answer. Take a look:

Now, I'm sure questions (and answers) like this are going to keep coming. That’s because it’s been confirmed that Seasons 5 and 6 of Bridgerton will be book-to-screen adaptations of Eloise and Francesca’s novels. However, we don’t know which order it will happen in. Showrunner Jess Brownell did confirm all this during an interview with Deadline , pointing to her pocket square that had an “E” and an “F” embroidered on it. So, again, while we know who the next two seasons we follow, we do not know who will be the one to follow Benedict’s.

We truly don’t know which way the seasons will go either. Bridgerton abandoned the books' order by putting Colin and Penelope’s story before Benedict and Sophie. Plus, they’ve already teased Francesca’s season by introducing Michaela at the end of Season 3 . So, it would not be unprecedented or shocking if Season 5 ended up being about Francesca instead of Eloise.

However, it’s also totally possible for them to pick Jessie’s story next. If they want to go back to the book order, it would be fitting. Plus, Eloise has been a beloved character since Season 1, Episode 1, and fans (like me) want to see her story unfold soon.

So, we’ll really just have to wait and see when it comes to Seasons 5 and 6 of Bridgerton, because clearly Claudia Jessie isn’t going to say a peep about it. However, while I want answers, I am here for her blunt and amusing response to the question, so I hope we get more of that.