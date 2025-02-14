Britney’s Sam Asghari Is Lowkey Amazing At The Traitors And I’m Shook
Talk about a twist.
Minor spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.
While it's only been on the air for a few years, The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows of all time. Those with a Peacock subscription have been treated to plenty of iconic moments, especially from the current third season. The cast of The Traitors Season 3 has reality royalty, as well as Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari. It turns out he's actually amazing at the game, and I'm totally shook.
While some fans are still figuring how to watch The Traitors Season 3, I'm pouring over every frame of footage when new episodes air. Asghari's divorce from Britney Spears is finalized, and now he's making headlines thanks to his work on the reality competition series. Because while he started off pretty quiet, he definitely turned heads during Episode 8.
Sam finally took center stage at breakfast in the most recent episode. He revealed his strategy in the game: to mostly observe and listen rather than chiming in all the time. And he made some great observations during that time, including a trap that he set for the Traitors. Unfortunately, said trap didn't exactly work out as he planned.
After finding out about how the way the face to face murder was presented, Sam devised a plan to possibly catch the Traitors in a lie. Namely by asking what host Alan Cumming was wearing when he appeared to those who were not murdered.
And this plan almost came together and blew up Survivor icon Carolyn Wiger's game. Unfortunately, the always bumbling Tom Sandoval ruined this plan. Because right when it looked like Carolyn was caught, he interrupted and gave her all the answers to prove she was a Faithful.
I was also impressed by the way Sam Asghari clocked the dysfunction that's been happening behind the scenes with the Traitors. While the Faithful assumed they had some master plan in the Turret, the actor/model said that he doesn't think the Traitors are quite that smart. Unfortunately, he said this in front of Danielle. So we'll just have to wait and see if she decides to get revenge and murder him.
Sam's strategy for staying largely in the background might end up helping him get to the end of the game this season. There are still big threats in the game like Dylan Efron, who I assume The Traitors will end up murdering soon. So if Sam can stick around and make a big move when the timing is right, I could see him potentially turning the game on its head.
We'll get more information when The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays on Peacock, as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule. Hopefully Asghari doesn't get eliminated.
