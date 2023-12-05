Bruce Willis’ Daughter On Moonlighting Finally Being Available Streaming And The Sweet Reason She Thinks About Her Daughter When Watching It

Bruce Willis is undeniably a titan of cinema, who’s contributed a number of memorable films to the medium. But while most tend to become consumed in Willis’ best movies , they might forget (or be totally unaware of the fact) that his breakthrough role came courtesy of TV. The actor notably co-lead the ‘80s dramedy series Moonlighting, which has built up a devoted following over the years. So many were excited when it was confirmed months ago that anyone with a Hulu subscription to stream. Now, Willis’ daughter, Rumer, has opened about the program now being available to so many people. She also revealed the sweet reason she thinks about her daughter when she watches the show.

Moonlighting began streaming on the service back in early October and, around that time, fans gushed about its availability on social media. Such love from the fans was sweet enough, but Rumer Willis’ thoughts on the big announcement were particularly lovely. The 35-year-old actress spoke about the series’ Hulu debut while chatting with People . Willis recalled the family’s joy upon learning that the ABC show was making the jump to the digital platform. In addition, she shed light on the only ways she was able to access it over the years:

We were ecstatic, beyond ecstatic, because we used to watch it literally on videotape. My dad had a closet and all of the episodes were literally filled to the brim on videotape. And so to be able to have time and not have to hunt for it on YouTube and be able to watch it all the time is such a joy.

I’m sure a number of fans can relate to the struggle of trying to find those episodes. It’s wonderful to hear that Rumer Willis is so thrilled that her dad’s classic series can now reach a wide swath of people. She’s not alone in feeling that elation, either. Bruce’s wife, Emma Hemming, was pumped once the show began streaming. Honestly, admirers of the program should’ve been as well, especially considering that the installments were restored, from a technical standpoint, in a myriad of ways.

For the uninitiated, Moonlighting premiered on ABC in 1985 and starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, who played Madolyn Hayes and David Addison, respectively. The two operated a detective agency Maddie owned as a tax-writeoff, and the series focused on the cases they and their colleagues would investigate. A key subplot was the underlying sexual tension between the two characters. By the time the dramedy ended after five seasons in 1989, Willis – who won an Emmy for his portrayal – had become a true star. That was in large part due to the charm he exuded as David. The cheeky nature of the role is the reason why Rumer thinks of her nearly 9-month-old baby girl, Louetta, when she revists the series at times:

Whenever she's got a stern discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis. My dad — especially on Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very [mischievous] twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her.

Bruce Willis’ work on the show is likely even more meaningful to Rumer and the rest of his family now given his retirement and the health issues he’s currently facing. In early 2023, it was confirmed that he received an updated diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in early 2023, and his family has been candid about their circumstances. The creator of the ABC show, Glenn Gordon Caron, provided an update on Willis over a month ago, saying that the star is “not totally verbal.” Willis’ mental decline has been tough to learn about and the same is true of his family’s hurdles in caring for him. Still, it’s truly heartwarming that they’re able to still have him now and enjoy the small-screen work he did years ago.