Emma Heming Shares The Quote Husband Bruce Willis Used To Say That's Keeping Her Grounded Amidst His Dementia Diagnosis

It goes without saying that this has been a period of transition for the family of Die Hard actor Bruce Willis. In March 2022, the veteran actor had to retire due to a health condition and, while he was initially diagnosed with aphasia, he later received an updated frontotemporal dementia diagnosis . Willis' wife, Emma Heming, has been doing what she can to care for her husband during this time and has gotten real about the experience. Apparently though, a quote her husband used to say has been keeping her grounded through these tough times.

Emma Heming Willis, has been a dedicated partner to Bruce as he's battled frontotemporal dementia -- a disorder that affects the frontal and temporal parts of the brain dealing with personality, language, and behaviors. And while she's stayed strong for him, she also appears to still be drawing strength from him as well. On Instagram , she quoted one of her hubby's old sayings, and it's a very intrinsic way of thinking:

These are wise words indeed. Apparently, the wife and mother now sees the need to get out of her own way by carving out personal time. And based on the clip, she shared, that's exactly what she's doing. In the video, you can see that she's dedicating time to herself as she embarks on a 30-minute hike. She also says she got permission from her eight-year-old daughter, Evelyn, to “get out and touch the grass.” And funny enough, in that moment, the little lady seemed to be channeling her famous papa. I can't think of anything more poetic.

Shortly after Bruce Willis was diagnosed, Emma Heming Willis spoke up about struggling to take care of her family . She spoke about experiencing the conflicting balancing act of taking care of her loved ones as well as herself. But one would think that she's grateful to have her relatives remind her that she needs to take care of herself. Amid Heming’s grief over learning about her husband’s diagnosis, her 31-year-old stepdaughter, Scout, comforted her by telling her that “grief is the deepest and purest form of love.” And I can't help but agree with the sentiment.

As for how Mrs. Willis is reportedly doing now , an insider claimed that she's making it her mission to create as many positive memories as she can with her husband. She’s done a lot to ensure that the public is keep update on his condition. That includes shareing plenty of sweet messages in his honor, like the emotional post she dropped on the action hero film star’s birthday . The model/actress also revealed that she and Willis renewed their wedding vows , and the ceremony occurred at the same location they got married over a decade ago. It’s very inspiring that she actively shares these videos with us amid the Fifth Element star is going through.

What we can all do right now is collectively send Emma Heming Willis and her family the best as they continue to care for their patriarch. Let's also hope that as she and the rest of the tight-knit brood continue to do so, they remember the words that the actor once imparted to them.