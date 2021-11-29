Forget Vampires, Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Slaying '80s Fashion In New Modeling Pics

Sarah Michelle Gellar is famous for kicking all kinds of spooky monsters' asses, from Gnarl to the Gentlemen to The Infinite Evil. While she hasn’t taken up the mantle of vampire hunter since the final season of the ensemble-driven drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer back in 2003, her slaying days are far from over: she just starred in a new fashion campaign, and she’s absolutely killing the 80’s aesthetic.

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently starred in the 2021 holiday campaign for Wear It To Heart , an activewear brand that’s is making psychedelic prints and bold patterns its bread and butter. You can check out the totally retro pics on Sarah’s Insta below:

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) A photo posted by on

The photos feature everyone’s favorite vampire hunter rocking some of the most iconic fitness activewear trends of the 80’s, including white tube socks, oversized scrunchies, gummy bracelets, and even pastel-colored Walkmans. If she'd be killing vampires in these duds, they'd likely come from The Lost Boys or Near Dark.

Sarah Michelle Gellar serves as a full-on Jane Fonda jazzercise fantasy in Wear It To Heart’s tie-dye leggings and color-coordinated sweatbands. We’d expect nothing less from the always-fashionable Buffy Summers, even if the Slayer’s wardrobe consisted more of leather jackets, miniskirts, and itty-bitty camisoles rather than colorful yoga pants (If you want more of Buffy’s '90s style, check out @buffytheoutfitslayer on Insta, because it's worth every look).

Sarah Michelle Gellar originally rose to fame playing Kendall Hart on the popular soap opera All My Children alongside genre mainstay and eternal Emmy nominee Susan Lucci, and her performance even snagged the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series in 1995. That said, she came of age in the 1980s and no doubt has big memories about the fashion at the time.

Of course, Gellar's biggest break came in the form of Buffy Summers on Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She played the high school cheerleader-turned-monster hunter for all 144 episodes of the seminal sci-fi series and helped to usher in a new era of badass female heroines that broke stereotypes. And she looked great doing it, too, so we can probably expect to see her reprising some of Buffy's best lewks for a promotion in 2031.

When she’s not modelling 80’s eleganza or posting adorable photos on social media with husband Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar is continuing to live out her retro dreams as the voice of Teela in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The project is an animated sequel to the 1983 series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. The cast also includes Chris Wood of Supergirl as He-Man and Star Wars alumni/voice acting veteran Mark Hamill as Skeletor. If anybody knows something about '80s fashion on planets other than Earth, it's Hamill.

All seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are available to stream now on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is available to stream its entirety on Netflix.