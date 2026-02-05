I Cannot Get Over The Gen Z Term Harry Potter's New Draco Actor Used To Describe The Actor Playing His Dad

When HBO first announced its new Harry Potter series, the early chatter focused on the young cast, questions about canon, and whether audiences were ready to revisit the wizarding world at all. But amid all that noise, one of the show’s new stars offered a refreshingly modern takeaway. The actor stepping into Draco Malfoy’s very blond shoes recently opened up about juggling two major book-to-screen adaptations at once, and about bonding with the man playing his famously intimidating father, summing it all up with a phrase that feels extremely of the moment.

That actor is 14-year-old Lox Pratt, who will portray Draco in the upcoming HBO series. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Pratt talked about moving between BBC’s Lord of the Flies and Harry Potter, before casually dropping a Gen Z descriptor that instantly stood out. Reflecting on working opposite Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Pratt said:

The set as a whole is absolutely brilliant. I feel like I can’t compare it to Flies in any way because it’s just so different. It’s literally apples and oranges [and] so different from running around Malaysia with your shirt off! But it’s great. The vibe on set is amazing. Johnny Flynn’s wonderful. He’s a really wonderful man. I think we work pretty well as a duo onscreen, or I like to think we do. But he’s a lovely guy and he’s got a lot of aura.

“Aura,” shorthand for presence, mystique, charisma, or an indefinable gravitational pull, has become a staple of Gen Z vocabulary, particularly online. Seeing it applied so earnestly to Lucius Malfoy and the actor portraying him, of all characters, feels both deeply Gen Z-coded and kind of perfect.

Johnny Flynn is the kind of performer whose presence lands instantly, often before he even opens his mouth. An actor and musician with a career spanning Lovesick, Emma, and his recent turn in Netflix's Ripley, he’s known for a calm, coiled intensity that holds the audience's focus. Add in his years onstage and his work as the frontman of a folk band, and the description of him having “a lot of aura” feels less like Gen Z slang and more like an accurate read.

That quality is especially fitting for Lucius Malfoy, a character who thrives on controlled menace. Lucius doesn’t dominate scenes by raising his voice or firing off spells—he does it by standing perfectly still, cane in hand, radiating superiority and contempt. If you’re rebooting Harry Potter for a new generation, that kind of energy isn’t optional. It’s the point. And it’s clear Pratt clocked it immediately.

What makes the moment especially charming is that Pratt isn’t trying to be clever or ironic, but just describing his scene partner in the language that feels natural to him. And in doing so, he’s accidentally bridged a generational gap between millennial Potterheads and the Gen Z audience HBO is probably courting.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It also says something about the dynamic HBO seems to be building with this reboot. Rather than positioning the young cast as overwhelmed by legacy roles, the early interviews suggest a set that’s collaborative, grounded, and surprisingly relaxed even when dealing with one of the most scrutinized franchises in pop culture.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pratt, for his part, seems refreshingly unfazed. Between leading Lord of the Flies and stepping into the Malfoy family drama, he speaks like someone quietly clocking how lucky and strange his position is. Calling Johnny Flynn’s Lucius Malfoy a man with “a lot of aura” may not have been intended as a headline, but it works because it’s honest.

And honestly? If Lucius Malfoy doesn’t have aura, then what are we even doing here? The Harry Potter series is set to premiere sometime in early 2027, with each season faithfully adapting a specific book, and it will presumably be available to everyone with an HBO Max subscription.