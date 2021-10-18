Chris Hemsworth Is 6 Weeks Out From Filming Extraction 2, And His Arms Are Swole

If there’s one thing Chris Hemsworth is known for, it’s keeping his body in tip-top shape. The Australian actor has gone to great lengths to maintain his impressive physique, even looking to some new (and intense) workouts to keep himself sharp. It’s a lot of work, but it’s definitely hard to argue with the results. Right now, Hemsworth is only six weeks away from shooting the highly anticipated sequel to Netflix’s Extraction and, as you’d expect, he’s putting in serious training. But honestly, I’m simply struck by just how swole his arms are!

The Thor actor has frequently shared photos of his workout routines, especially when prepping for a new project. The upcoming Netflix sequel will definitely require a major level of physicality on his part, but it seems the star has gone above and beyond in that regard. He recently took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in the middle of a workout, and his massive arms were on full display. Check them out for yourself and be amazed:

I don’t know about any of you, but I’m in sheer awe of the work Chris Hemsworth has put in. Sure, he’s getting paid very well to keep himself in shape but, again, there are very few stars that put in this much work in the gym. At this point, it’s safe to say that he’s reached Dwayne Johnson’s level of fitness commitment -- and may even be exceeding it in some ways. All in all, you really have to give the man his props.

While this recent photo looks intense enough, it’s only a small part of the work the 38-year-old star has done. He previously shared a workout video in September, which showed off a variation of routines he’s used to prep for Extraction 2. The clip included a three-minute boxing round, 50 squats, 25 push-ups and more. I’m getting exhausted just thinking about it.

Filming for the Netflix sequel was originally scheduled to kick off last month in Sydney, Australia. Production plans were forced to change , however, due to COVID-19-related lockdown concerns in the country. As a result, filming is now set to begin in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. The delay is sure to be somewhat of a disappointment for the cast and crew but, at the very least, it would seem that the project’s lead is using his time wisely.

Plot details on Extraction 2 are scarce at the moment, though a teaser was recently dropped in order to whet fans’ appetites. While there wasn’t much in the way of new footage, the clip did confirm what many suspected following the original film. Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake is indeed alive and will fight another day. And thank goodness for that, because it would’ve been bittersweet to see the franchise move on without its lovable leading man.

Chris Hemsworth may be in great shape now, but it’s fair to assume he’s going to continue working out before the cameras start rolling. His firm dedication should yield great results when he finally reprises his role. The original film was intense, and it’s likely the sequel will only amp things up, which means Hemsworth is going to need to bring his A-game.