Finally Some Positive Streaming News: Chris Hemsworth’s Show And More Get Renewed At Disney+

With Disney+ canceling American Born Chinese despite positive reviews in January, it felt like we were in for another year of disappointing cancellation news. However, just when it felt like streamers were axing shows left and right , 2024 is proving to be a hopeful year for the Disney streamer as Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and more got second-season renewals on the heels of the exciting Season 2 renewal of Percy Jackson and The Olympians.

It’s always a true relief to hear that a streaming show will live to see another season. And when got to feel that when Chris Hemsworth's show along with others got some great news! Clearly, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth was a true hit for Disney+ as National Geographic announced in a press release that the docu-series will get renewed for a second season. The Thor actor spoke about how happy he was to see his series get picked up again and what we have to look forward to, saying:

Working on Limitless was an eye-opening experience that allowed me to reflect on my strengths, vulnerabilities and all the ways in which we as humans can plan toward longevity. For this next season, we are attempting to raise the bar and go even deeper in this exploration alongside health and wellness experts from around the globe.

Season 1 of Limitless taught viewers how to push the limits of their bodies and minds so they can live a longer life. Season 2 plans on taking it up a notch. Chris Hemsworth intends to complete four more challenges in Nepal, Italy, Australia, and the United Kingdom to teach audiences how to live longer and better.

More luck is following the Disney+ streaming service as a separate press release revealed that A Real Bug’s Life also got renewed for Season 2.

If you were entertained by the aspect of insect characters in the underrated ‘90s flick A Bug’s Life, the National Geographic docu-series will continue to explore the real lives of various insects. Narrated by Awkwafina, Season 2 will feature all-new tiny icons worthy of exploration like the femme fatale buttery, the bachelor luna moth, and a real-assassin bug, to name a few. You’ll also get a behind-the-scenes episode on how the crew was able to use the latest technology to film these microscopic insects in their natural habitat.

Considering how many Disney+ shows have been canceled recently, it’s incredible news that these two docu-series made it past their first seasons. The start of 2023 had tough luck holding together its original programming with three shows canceled in less than a month -- Big Shot, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Willow. A couple of months after The Mighty Ducks was canceled, Disney quietly shut down another legacy series , National Treasure: End of History, after one season.

If Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and A Real Bug’s Life were able to survive past their first seasons, it proves that Disney+ viewers are intrigued by watching mind-blowing, real-life discoveries. Hopefully, this means more docu-series will be brought to the House of Mouse platform along with new comedy and drama shows that have a chance for a long run.