Critics Don’t Hold Back After Seeing The Electric State, Calling The Russo Brothers’ Flick ‘Derivative’ And ‘Soulless’
VFX draws some praise, though.
It’s become a fairly regular occurrence for Netflix’s movie schedule to feature A-list names, and the Russo Brothers’ The Electric State, one of the latest to hit the 2025 movie calendar, is no different. In fact, Chris Pratt and Millie Bobby Brown are just two of more than a dozen well-known actors in The Electric State’s cast. Before the flick hits streaming on March 14, critics had the chance to give it a watch, so let’s see what they think.
The sci-fi adventure is an adaptation of the illustrated novel, centering around a teen girl and her robot traveling through an alternate version of our world in the aftermath of a devastating war between man and machine. In CinemaBlend’s review of The Electric State, Nick Venable gives it 2.5 stars out of 5, saying that overshadowing the gorgeous visuals is a story that’s both predictable and forgettable. He says:
Alex Harrison of ScreenRant gives it a 4 out of 10, saying the Russo brothers should know better than to make a film this bad. While the VFX looks great, the critic says, The Electric State may actually be harmful to movies overall because audiences might forget that films can and should be better. Harrison continues:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast says to “Skip This” nostalgia overload. Millie Bobby Brown is “wobbly” in the lead role, the critic says, calling the Russo brothers’ reported $320 million project “a colossal waste.” Schager writes:
Justin Clark of Slant gives The Electric State a brutal .5 out of 4 rating, writing: “There’s nothing behind its contemptible eyes, no spine to house the fading diode that once contained a soul. This is ‘content’ at its most nakedly bankrupt.” More from Clark’s POV:
A.A. Dowd of IGN rates the movie a “Bad” 4 out of 10, saying this “anti-event movie” is little more than corporate mascots like Mr. Peanut slinging one-liners and begging for our nostalgic affection. Dowd writes:
The abysmal 19% (from 53 critics) that The Electric State has earned on Rotten Tomatoes pales in comparison to the Russo brothers’ MCU movies, and while critics had plenty to say about what they didn’t like, many agreed the visual effects were impressive. If all of this sounds like enough to fire up your Netflix subscription, The Electric State will be available to stream on Friday, March 14.
