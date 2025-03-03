One Way Diddy's Trial Is Likely Going To Be Similar To OJ Simpson And The Rodney King Case, And The Stories People Are Getting 'Wrong'

Diddy's trial may be very different than people are expecting.

Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs discusses the first time he met The Notorious B.I.G.
(Image credit: Diddy)

2024 was the year of Diddy as the actor and rapper had his name in the news almost daily, though rarely if ever for anything good. Sean “Diddy” Combs remains incarcerated awaiting trial in May. What exactly will happen in May is unclear from the outside, but it seems the trial may not go quite the way the public thinks.

Most of the coverage up to this point has been about the charges against Diddy, which include racketeering and sex trafficking, and the various lawsuits against him. It might seem there isn’t much of a way However, on TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast, host Harvey Levin, thinks people will be surprised as, just like in some other famous cases, there will be a defense. Levin said…

Diddy is so interesting to me...I think we're at a point where everybody kind of thinks he's just going to go into the court and beg for mercy and not mount a defense, and that's not the case. And I think you know it reminds me [sic] of OJ Simpson and, to some extent, of the Rodney King case where everybody was so primed to think one way that they were shocked that there was a defense. And I think the same thing is coming with Diddy.

In those cases, not only did O.J. Simpson and the LAPD officers accused of beating Rodney King put up a defense, but in criminal court both defenses were ultimately successful. Certainly, Diddy’s legal team is hoping this case ends up just like that.

Part of the reason that the public may be a little confused about the situation is that there appears to be some confusion regarding what exactly the criminal charges are against Diddy, as compared to the various civil lawsuits. Podcast co-host and attorney Mark Garagos (who is also the father of Diddy’s lawyer Teny Garagos) says there are some real discrepancies between what the public thinks is going on and what the trial will actually concern. He said…

Look, I could not agree with you more. And this is without talking to Teny, without having any perspective that's from the inside, but I read all the public filings because I find them compelling ... The public filings really are at odds with the public perception of this case, and that's why it's fascinating.

Teny Garagos herself then appeared on the podcast and specified some of those apparent differences. While there have been accusations that some of Diddy’s parties involved minors or that there are alleged sex tapes featuring celebrities (Diddy or others) Diddy’s lawyer says none of that is the case in the criminal trial. She explained…

I think that the public and the media have got nearly every fact wrong about what the prosecution's case is here. So I just want to take one issue with that. There's no minors, there's no celebrity sex tapes. The civil lawsuits here are not driving the allegations that we're defending against, but it is driving the vitriol against him in the media.

There have been numerous civil lawsuits against Diddy in the wake of the criminal charges, Teny Garagos even mentions that another flood of them were recently filed due to a need to get them filed before a statute expired recently. It seems that many of the allegations people think Diddy will need to defend himself against in criminal court aren’t actually part of the case. Teny Garagos said simply…

What most people are coming up to me about are a lot of allegations that have no basis in reality.

Once the trial of Diddy begins in May, we will begin to get some clarification on what the defense plan will be, and how it will address the specific charges against Diddy.

