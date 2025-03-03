One Way Diddy's Trial Is Likely Going To Be Similar To OJ Simpson And The Rodney King Case, And The Stories People Are Getting 'Wrong'
Diddy's trial may be very different than people are expecting.
2024 was the year of Diddy as the actor and rapper had his name in the news almost daily, though rarely if ever for anything good. Sean “Diddy” Combs remains incarcerated awaiting trial in May. What exactly will happen in May is unclear from the outside, but it seems the trial may not go quite the way the public thinks.
Most of the coverage up to this point has been about the charges against Diddy, which include racketeering and sex trafficking, and the various lawsuits against him. It might seem there isn’t much of a way However, on TMZ’s 2 Angry Men podcast, host Harvey Levin, thinks people will be surprised as, just like in some other famous cases, there will be a defense. Levin said…
In those cases, not only did O.J. Simpson and the LAPD officers accused of beating Rodney King put up a defense, but in criminal court both defenses were ultimately successful. Certainly, Diddy’s legal team is hoping this case ends up just like that.
Part of the reason that the public may be a little confused about the situation is that there appears to be some confusion regarding what exactly the criminal charges are against Diddy, as compared to the various civil lawsuits. Podcast co-host and attorney Mark Garagos (who is also the father of Diddy’s lawyer Teny Garagos) says there are some real discrepancies between what the public thinks is going on and what the trial will actually concern. He said…
Teny Garagos herself then appeared on the podcast and specified some of those apparent differences. While there have been accusations that some of Diddy’s parties involved minors or that there are alleged sex tapes featuring celebrities (Diddy or others) Diddy’s lawyer says none of that is the case in the criminal trial. She explained…
There have been numerous civil lawsuits against Diddy in the wake of the criminal charges, Teny Garagos even mentions that another flood of them were recently filed due to a need to get them filed before a statute expired recently. It seems that many of the allegations people think Diddy will need to defend himself against in criminal court aren’t actually part of the case. Teny Garagos said simply…
Once the trial of Diddy begins in May, we will begin to get some clarification on what the defense plan will be, and how it will address the specific charges against Diddy.
