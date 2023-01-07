Could Hilary Duff's Sophie Meet Ted On How I Met Your Father? Josh Radnor Weighs In

Barney Stinson once exclaimed: “Have you met Ted?” on How I Met Your Mother, and now many fans of the classic sitcom are asking the same question, as they wonder if the cast of How I Met Your Father will ever meet Josh Radnor. Well, there might be an answer to this question, as Radnor recently weighed in on if he’d ever reprise his role as Ted Mosby on Hilary Duff’s HIMYM spin-off series.

While Radnor was promoting his new series Hunters – which you can watch with an Amazon Prime subscription later this month – he was asked about returning to the world of How I Met Your significant other. He revealed to Newsweek that he’s spoken with Duff about the idea, saying:

I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff. We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your dot dot dot.

While chatting, Cobie Smulders' cameo in the How I Met Your Father Season 1 finale came up. While the actor admitted he hadn’t seen it, Radnor did say he is down to do something similar.

[Hilary] has said publicly, she'd love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation.

I know when I saw the return of Robin Scherbatsky on HIMYF, I immediately added the possibility of more cameos to my list of things I wanted to see in Season 2 . It seems likely that it could happen, considering Smulders’ cameo, Radnor’s willingness to return, the showrunners being open about the future of guest appearances , and the heartfelt tribute HIMYF paid to Bob Saget during Season 1.

Considering how Season 1 of How I Met Your Father ended, I think it’s safe to say that Duff’s character might be in need of advice from the man who went through an incredibly similar situation years ago. While she tries to figure out which boy to choose, despite HIMYM ’s controversial ending , I think Ted would be the perfect person to help her navigate the murky waters of dating in New York City.

Lucky for us, we’ll get to see the return of Hilary Duff and co., because How I Met Your Father is right at the top of the 2023 TV schedule , and it is set to return to Hulu on January 24. Hopefully, that means we’ll see some OG How I Met Your Mother cast cameos, Sophie will make a choice about which man she loves, and we’ll eventually find out how she met her kids’ father.