How Bob Saget Was Honored On The Series Premiere Of How I Met Your Father

Most would probably agree that Bob Saget was one of the most recognizable stars in the history of TV. Many knew him as loving father Danny Tanner on the hit ‘80s/’90s sitcom Full House, a role that he would later reprise for the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. Of course, those weren’t the only high-profile sitcom credits he had under his belt. He also notably played the future version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, the narrator of the series. With this, the spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, paid tribute to the late actor during its premiere episode.

How I Met Your Father may not have too many narrative ties to its predecessor, but the producers certainly know how to give respect when it’s due. The series premiere ended with a scene involving new narrator Kim Cattrall and, right after the screen went to black a title card appeared. The text simply read “In Loving Memory of Bob Saget” and was a sweet way to pay tribute to the OG voice of the franchise. You can see the title card down below:

(Image credit: Hulu)

The beloved comic served as the narrator of How I Met Your Mother for the entirety of its nine-season run. In his role, the actor would provide viewers (and his on-screen kids) with context regarding the events that would lead him to cross paths with his future spouse. Through his voiceovers, the America’s Funniest Home Videos host would dish out his signature wit, which was accompanied by his genuine sense of warmth.

This recent tribute is only one of the many ways Bob Saget’s memory has been honored since he died at the age of 65 on January 9. Many of his Full House co-stars have penned loving messages and shared their favorite memories of the late star. Candace Cameron Bure remembered her TV dad by sharing a set of images and even making a special t-shirt . Meanwhile, Jodie Sweetin shared an emotional tribute and even vowed to make an inappropriate joke at Saget’s well-attended funeral , as she believes the occasionally dirty comic would’ve wanted that. In addition both of Saget’s “daughters” reached out to his widow, Kelly Rizzo, to show their support.

Famous figures from around the comedy world have also paid their respects, with people like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson taking the time to memorialize him. Fellow TV personality Steve Harvey also reflected on his relationship with Bob Saget and revealed that he’d actually received an email from the late star just days before his death.

The comedian, actor, and host definitely clearly left an indelible impression on the entertainment industry. So it’s nice to see a show like How I Met Your Father show reverence to him. Though the performer may be gone, his work on the beloved sitcom will surely be remembered for years to come.