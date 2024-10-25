Spooky Season Continues As Critics Debate Whether Netflix’s Don’t Move Gets Enough Energy From Its Paralyzed Protagonist
Kelsey Asbille stars in new horror streaming now.
Spooky season has taken over the box office lately, and with a few days left before Halloween, there are still more upcoming horror flicks for movie lovers to choose from. Netflix has added another offering for those who prefer to get their frights at home in the Sam Raimi-produced Don’t Move. The movie, which stars Yellowstone’s Kelsey Asbille, can be streamed now, and the critics are here to help you decide if this should be part of your pre-Halloween plan.
In this 2024 movie release, Kelsey Asbille plays Iris, a grieving woman who is injected with a paralytic substance by a killer portrayed by American Horror Story regular Finn Wittrock. Iris must fight her attacker and run and hide before her body completely shuts down. Tyler Nichols of JoBlo rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, praising the lead actors for bringing the energy, which isn’t easy to do in a story about a woman who can’t move. Nichols says:
Jim Vorel of Paste agrees the upcoming Netflix movie has enough energy to spare, thanks to a solid screenplay and impressive performances from Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The critic rates the film 7 out of 10, writing:
Not all of the critics, however, feel directors Adam Schindler and Brian Netto are as successful. Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting gives the movie just 1.5 out of 5 skulls, saying the high-concept thriller quickly proves itself to be actually pretty dull, with a milquetoast villain and paper-thin statement on grief. The critic continues:
Robert Daniels of RogerEbert.com similarly rates Don’t Move 1.5 out of 4 stars, calling it out for “bad VFX, a hyperactive score, and an inability to craft the kind of tense mood necessary for a thriller like this to work.” Kelsey Asbille is obviously limited in what she can bring to the film, and the movie isn’t interested in digging into its villain’s psychology. Daniels writes:
Shaina Weatherhead of Collider says despite an interesting premise and strong lead performances, Don’t Move features stilted “real people don’t talk like that” writing, and is ultimately so shallow it might leave you as inert as its protagonist. Weatherhead rates it a 5 out of 10, writing:
Critics overall seem split on whether this high-concept thriller is actually thrilling enough to be effective, and so far the film holds a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes. If Don’t Move sounds like one that’s right up your alley, or you find yourself perusing your Netflix subscription for the best shows to binge on Netflix, you might want to give this one a try.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.