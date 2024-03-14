Critics Have Seen Apples Never Fall, And They Have Mixed Opinions About Annette Bening’s Mystery Miniseries
The latest Liane Moriarty adaptation is streaming on Peacock.
Liane Moriarty’s novels have served as the inspiration for some successful TV adaptations, with Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. Now her fans are being treated to a new series from her latest book, Apples Never Fall, which is available to stream now with a Peacock subscription. Critics had the chance to stream the seven-episode miniseries ahead of its March 14 release, and they can’t decide if this mystery-drama is a binge of “soapy satisfactions” or just “rotten” to its core.
Annette Bening joins the wave of movie stars heading to TV to star as Joy, the matriarch of the tennis-playing Delaney family, whose lives are thrown into upheaval when she goes missing, and her husband Stan becomes a suspect. Sam Neill plays Stan, with their children being portrayed by Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan Turner and Essie Randles. There are always secrets lurking where Liane Moriarty’s stories are concerned, and Cristina Escobar of RogerEbert.com says the “smart script” and Bening’s expertise help the series avoid the pitfalls of other “missing-or-dead woman” plots. The critic gives it 4 out of 4 stars, writing:
Ben Travers of IndieWire grades the miniseries a B, writing that it delivers the “soapy satisfactions” of the Delaneys’ strife with an interesting mystery that offers motivated payoffs. Its focus on the family’s drama and the overarching mystery without digging too deeply into the effects of media speculation and rumors works to its advantage, according to the critic, who writes:
Other critics, however, don’t see Apples Never Fall for the visual beach read that the above reviews portray. Time magazine’s Judy Berman calls the acting “inconsistent” and says the script and direction are a “disaster.” Big plot twists can be seen coming several episodes in advance, Berman says, writing:
Anna Govert of Paste calls the series a “bore,” rating it a 4 out of 10. The cast feels like it’s sleepwalking, the critic writes, and every dramatic moment falls flat because of shoddy pacing and shallow characters who are unlikeable and uninteresting. Govert continues:
Taylor Gates of Collider also gives Apples Never Fall a 4 out of 10, and though the critic admits that the series has the ingredients for a successful effort, a lack of focus results in the Peacock series being a “snoozefest.” Gates writes that it tries to be a family drama and chilling mystery, ultimately failing at both. The review states:
Some critics find Apples Never Fall to be a fun binge, with Annette Bening and Alison Brie garnering some praise for their performances, but others think bad pacing, unlikeable characters and an unsatisfying ending doom this latest Liane Moriarty book-to-screen adaptation.
If you are a fan of the novel or if you want to give this series a try, all seven episodes of Apples Never Fall are available to stream now on Peacock, and be sure to check out our 2024 TV schedule to see what other premieres are coming soon.
