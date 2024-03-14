How To Watch Apples Never Fall And Stream The Liane Moriarty Adaptation From Anywhere Now

How To Watch Apples Never Fall Online

Watch Apples Never Fall: Synopsis

The Delaneys are the living embodiment of the American Dream. Wealthy, successful, admired and envied, they've got it all. The thing is, none of it can stave off the sense of emptiness that Joy (Annette Bening) and Stan (Sam Neill) are consumed by when they cash-in on their acclaimed tennis academy and embrace the retired life they've been so looking forward to.

Spending time with their grownup children Troy (Jake Lacy), Amy (Alison Brie), Logan (Conor Merrigan-Turner) and Brooke (Essie Randles) isn't all it was cracked up to be, so when a bloodied young woman winds up on their doorstep, begging for help, Joy and Stan jump at the opportunity, and not just out of the kindness of their own hearts.

When Joy subsequently vanishes into thin air, nobody can quite get to grips with what might have happened. Did she run away? Was she abducted? Killed? The disappearance of the mysterious stranger thickens the plot, and all suspicions point to one person: Stan.

Prise off the veneer of domestic and professional bliss, and it soon becomes apparent that neither Joy nor Stan were quite the perfect role models they projected themselves as.

Follow our guide below on how to watch Apples Never Fall online from anywhere right now, with a subscription to Peacock your gateway in the US.

Watch Apples Never Fall for FREE

Great news for mystery drama fans in New Zealand: Apples Never Fall is available to stream for free, on the TVNZ Plus streaming service, with the premiere set for Friday, March 15.

You can stream Apples Never Fall free on TVNZ Plus from anywhere in the world with a VPN, as a Kiwi abroad. Full details on how to do that just below...

How to watch Apples Never Fall online in the US

Peacock is the exclusive home of Apples Never Fall in the US, with the premiere set for Thursday, March 14.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. Or, if you're happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock shows are available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as Apples Never Fall and comedy classics such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office, Peacock has a huge catalog of NBC dramas from the past and present like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone. Plus, it's the home of all things WWE in the US.

How to watch Apples Never Fall online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Apples Never Fall on your usual streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Apples Never Fall online in Canada

On TV, Apples Never Fall is being shown on W Network, with new episodes airing weekly at 9pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting March 21.

To watch Apples Never Fall online, you can access W Network programming through the Global TV app. You'll just need your cable login details to do so.

Alternatively – or to watch all episodes without waiting – you'll need subscription video streaming package StackTV. Probably the easiest way to get access to StackTV is through Amazon Prime Video. If you already have Prime, signing up to StackTV costs $12.99 a month after you've enjoyed the 14-day free trial.

From there, you can then tune in on all the devices you'd normally watch Prime Video on. So that's on web browsers, app for Android and iOS, Fire TV and a variety of other devices including PS4, PS5, Xbox, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Canadians can also watch StackTV shows by subscribing through Rogers Ignite, Bell Fibe or FuboTV.

Watch Apples Never Fall online in Australia

Binge has the rights to show Apples Never Fall Down Under, with the premiere set for Thursday, March 14.

If you're new to the streaming service, you can get a free Binge 7-day trial. After that, prices start from just $10 a month, or there are more expensive tiers available if you want to ditch all ads and get access on multiple devices.

Can I watch Apples Never Fall in the UK?

It looks like a little patience will be required to watch Apples Never Fall in the UK.

There aren't any confirmed plans for Apples Never Fall to be broadcast by any British channels, but considering the amount of hype the show is generating, that surely won't be the case for long.

Remember, if you're an American abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the US using a VPN.

