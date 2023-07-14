Critics Have Seen They Cloned Tyrone, And They’re All Raving About John Boyega And Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sci-Fi Flick
This genre mish-mash is available to stream now.
This summer has given movie lovers plenty of options to beat the heat, with several big releases including plenty of family-friendly fare as well. But just because those blockbusters look better on the big screen, that doesn’t mean you can’t find some more-than-worthy options right from the comfort of your own home. They Cloned Tyrone — starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris — is available to stream with a Netflix subscription now, and critics who were able to screen the sci-fi flick ahead of its release seem to agree that this ride is one worth taking.
The trailer for They Cloned Tyrone seemed intentionally vague, telling us that our leading trio — a drug dealer, a pimp and a sex worker — unwittingly find themselves in the middle of a wild conspiracy. Juel Taylor makes his feature film directorial debut and also served as co-writer in a movie that CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable rates an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying it easily ranks in his Top 5 of the year. In the They Cloned Tyrone review, Venable praises the performances, particularly that of Jamie Foxx, writing:
Cassondra Feltus of Black Girl Nerds also has high praise, rating the movie a 5 out of 5, shouting out its costume design, cinematography and soundtrack, with assurances that its comically quotable lines will make their way into the modern lexicon. The critic continues:
Amon Warmann of Empire marvels at how such a mish-mash of genres (sci-fi, mystery, action, comedy, thriller and Blaxploitation) can be so consistently hilarious while never dulling the poignant message being delivered. They Cloned Tyrone is only bolstered by its central trio, and Warmann rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying:
Kenneth Seward Jr. of IGN rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying the movie’s genre-mashing could have been a convoluted mess, but thanks to the strong command writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier have over a shared vision, They Cloned Tyrone is an unapologetic success. Seward continues:
Christian Zilko of IndieWire agrees with above assessments that the move wouldn’t work without the chemistry between John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris. The critic grades the movie a B+, writing:
They Cloned Tyrone is available to stream on Netflix now, and the critics seem to think this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to the above opinions, the movie currently has a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
