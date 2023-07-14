Critics Have Seen They Cloned Tyrone, And They’re All Raving About John Boyega And Jamie Foxx’s Netflix Sci-Fi Flick

This summer has given movie lovers plenty of options to beat the heat, with several big releases including plenty of family-friendly fare as well. But just because those blockbusters look better on the big screen, that doesn’t mean you can’t find some more-than-worthy options right from the comfort of your own home. They Cloned Tyrone — starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris — is available to stream with a Netflix subscription now, and critics who were able to screen the sci-fi flick ahead of its release seem to agree that this ride is one worth taking.

The trailer for They Cloned Tyrone seemed intentionally vague, telling us that our leading trio — a drug dealer, a pimp and a sex worker — unwittingly find themselves in the middle of a wild conspiracy. Juel Taylor makes his feature film directorial debut and also served as co-writer in a movie that CinemaBlend’s Nick Venable rates an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, saying it easily ranks in his Top 5 of the year. In the They Cloned Tyrone review , Venable praises the performances, particularly that of Jamie Foxx, writing:

They Cloned Tyrone will no doubt be remembered for years to come for everything that Jamie Foxx brings to the role of Slick Charles, who is every bit as manic and explosive as past characters in the actor’s filmography, but in a way that feels like he’s been playing the amicably arrogant shit-talking pimp for many years. The persona fits Foxx like a glove, though a glove that Slick wouldn’t wear himself, so as not to cover up all the gold on his fingers and wrists.

Cassondra Feltus of Black Girl Nerds also has high praise, rating the movie a 5 out of 5, shouting out its costume design, cinematography and soundtrack, with assurances that its comically quotable lines will make their way into the modern lexicon. The critic continues:

They Cloned Tyrone is a trippy amalgamation of a sci-fi conspiracy thriller, a Truman Show-esque satirical comedy, and an homage to stylish ’70s Blaxploitation à la Black Dynamite. Although the aesthetics may reflect recognizable influences and similarities, the film oozes with originality and is a unique experience on its own. The stacked cast brings life to these layered characters, capturing the complex emotions of trauma and unrealized dreams. Taylor and Rettenmaier’s imaginative script has plenty of laughs and endlessly quotable lines that will surely find their way into the pop culture lexicon. But it’s also an exploration of humanity and community and speaks to the tragically true history of experiments on Black bodies. In other words, come for a laugh, stay for a message.

Amon Warmann of Empire marvels at how such a mish-mash of genres (sci-fi, mystery, action, comedy, thriller and Blaxploitation) can be so consistently hilarious while never dulling the poignant message being delivered. They Cloned Tyrone is only bolstered by its central trio, and Warmann rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, saying:

Foxx’s Slick Charles is a riot, rattling off one-liners at a high clip (almost all of them land) but also peppering in moments of vulnerability when the moment suits. His double act with Parris — who thrives as it becomes clearer that Yo-Yo is the smartest, steeliest member of the group — is an energetic, unpredictable joy. And then there’s Boyega. His Fontaine is initially a man of few words but lots of attitude, and Boyega’s impressive physicality means there’s often no need for dialogue. ... Together, they’re the Blaxploitation heroes we deserve, and need.

Kenneth Seward Jr. of IGN rates it a “Great” 8 out of 10, saying the movie’s genre-mashing could have been a convoluted mess, but thanks to the strong command writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier have over a shared vision, They Cloned Tyrone is an unapologetic success. Seward continues:

Netflix’s They Cloned Tyrone is a comical mash-up of genres that pays homage to 1970’s Blaxploitation. It features a strong cast, an engaging premise, and a stylish aesthetic that sets it apart from similar films. Some of its clever social commentary is hindered by the implausible nature of key events and the ending is a bit too tidy. That said, it is one of Netflix’s best films in recent memory.

Christian Zilko of IndieWire agrees with above assessments that the move wouldn’t work without the chemistry between John Boyega , Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris . The critic grades the movie a B+, writing:

The chemistry between the three leads is infectious — Jamie Foxx’s ludicrous pimp persona is a reminder that the man is a national treasure, and Boyega dutifully plays his hard-nosed straight man to great comedic effect. Parris rounds out the trio with a wildly entertaining performance as Yo-Yo, embodying the sex worker with the occasional obliviousness needed to lock horns with Foxx and enough street smarts to avoid becoming a caricature. The winning cast allows Taylor to exploit the formula that the Coen brothers have made careers out of: watching lovable dimwits investigate a mystery that they’re completely unqualified to solve is always a blast.

They Cloned Tyrone is available to stream on Netflix now, and the critics seem to think this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to the above opinions, the movie currently has a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes .