Critics Have Seen Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, And They Have Mixed Opinions On The Game Of Thrones Creators’ New Adaptation
Fans have been waiting a while for this one.
This year has already been filled with some major book-to-screen adaptations, and another one is just on the horizon. Netflix subscribers will soon be able to feast their eyes on 3 Body Problem – the new show based on Chinese author Liu Cixin’s The Three-Body Problem and some of the other books in the series. Aside from the complex subject matter, what’s incredibly intriguing about this production is that it hails from Game of Thrones co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who produced alongside True Blood alum Alexander Woo. While general viewers will have to wait just a little longer to check out the show, critics have already had an opportunity to see it. And, thus far, it seems they have somewhat mixed opinions on it.
What’s been shown of the series so far has been impressive, though many have still had questions regarding whether the material could be effectively adapted. Sean O’Connell summed up 3 Body Problem on behalf of CinemaBlend, and he had mostly positive thoughts to share. He noted that the two creators manage to balance the various storylines relatively well. However, O’Connell also stressed that viewers may want to exercise a bit of patience as the story unfolds:
The story spans decades, kicking off in 1960s China with a young woman who makes a massive decision that sends ripples throughout the decades to come. In the present day, a group of scientists must team up with a detective to save humanity from a massive threat. (That’s probably the best way to describe it without spoiling anything). Another person who was able to screen it was THR’s Daniel Feinberg, who found the adaptation to be “admirable” at times. Though he ultimately believes it doesn’t exude the necessary scale and scope from a storytelling perspective:
Even more critical of this Netflix 2024 TV release was Dominic Patten of Deadline. The pundit chastised the show for being “philosophically pretentious.” He also mentioned the backlash against GoT’s final season (which involved a fan petition to remake it) while arguing his point:
Still not everyone has such a dour view of the material, including Collider critic Therese Lacson. She not only praised the creators for fleshing out certain characters in strong ways but also believes this could eventually become the service’s next flagship show – should certain variables fall into place:
Indiewire’s Ben Travers may disagree with that assertion, though. He gave the show a D+, citing a lackluster handling of the story as well as true lack of impactful thrills among other critiques:
So needless to say, pundits have a lot of thoughts on David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ latest small-screen effort. Of course, just because the critics are mixed doesn’t mean that audiences will feel the same. While there’s a chance that this adaptation doesn’t land with audiences, there’s certainly a possibility that it’ll become a hit as well. We’ll just have to wait and see.
You can tune in to 3 Body Problem when all eight episodes hit Netflix on March 21 as part of the 2024 TV schedule.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend.
