Critics Have Issues With The Wrecking Crew, But They Agree On Dave Bautista And Jason Momoa
There’s something great about a buddy cop movie, with the best ones spicing up the action with humor and tension between its leads. That’s what Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista hope to do in The Wrecking Crew, which is set to hit the 2026 movie release calendar on January 28. Critics were able to screen the upcoming action flick, and they’re here to give us some insight into what should be a pretty fun couple of hours.
Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa have come together to play estranged half-brothers James and Jonny Hale, respectively. One is a loose cannon, the other a disciplined Navy SEAL, but they must work together to unravel the mystery behind their father’s murder. Jamie Parker of CBR rates the movie a 7 out of 10, saying it thrives on the chemistry between its leads. The critic hopes this won’t become one of the great buddy cop movies that doesn’t get a sequel, writing:
ScreenRant’s Greg Hermanns also gives the movie 7 out of 10, celebrating the on-screen pairing of Bautista and Momoa. The actors are really what keeps the movie afloat, Hermanns says, with a fairly unoriginal plot and less character development than a two-hour movie should have. The review concludes:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says The Wrecking Crew’s “battle of the brawn” — Jason Momoa definitely hit the gym to get ready for Dave Bautista — might have been better served on the big screen than streaming with a Prime Video subscription to better show off its bloody blows and beautiful Hawaiian setting. Hammond writes:
However, Giovanni Lago of Next Best Picture says the director isn’t successful in balancing the comedic action with the family drama, leaving little for audiences to enjoy. This review of The Wrecking Crew rates the movie 4 out of 10, with Lago writing:
Jacob Oller of Paste also finds a tonal imbalance, saying the movie doesn’t lean into the dumb humor enough to make it feel like everyone was at least having fun while making this mess. Oller gives the movie a D+ and says:
Despite widely varying scores, it seems the critics agree that uniting Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista on-screen was a good idea, even if the premise and script leave something to be desired. The good news is that if you want to check out this buddy action flick, you don’t have far to go. The Wrecking Crew will be available to stream on Amazon’s Prime Video starting Wednesday, January 28.
