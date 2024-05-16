Critics Have Seen Bridgerton Season 3 And Agree That Nicola Coughlan Steals The Show, But Also Have Similar Thoughts About What's Not So Great
I still can't wait to watch it!
May 16, 2024 is a special day, dear readers, because after two long years, fans with a Netflix subscription are now, finally, able to watch the first half of Bridgerton Season 3! Oh, sure, during the many months after the #Kanthony filled longing of Season 2, we’ve been teased with looks at the glow up of Penelope and Colin, and titillated with talk of stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton hanging around naked on set, but now…NOW we get to see what all of their effort and our patience was worth. Well, critics have seen the new episodes, and while they all agree that Coughlan steals the show, they also have similar thoughts about what’s not so great.
What Are Critics Saying About Nicola Coughlan And Bridgerton Season 3?
Of all the Bridgerton main characters across the two full seasons we’ve seen so far, it’s possible that no one has deserved to have her love story told more than Penelope Featherington. Dear ol’ Pen’s love for Colin Bridgerton has been longstanding, but the wallflower has only been seen as a dear friend to him. But, Penelope and Colin are the main couple of Season 3, and critics seem to agree that star Nicola Coughlan steals the show.
Kelly Lawler of USA Today thinks that while newer seasons “will never recreate the magic of its first” the third outing ranks higher than Season 2, and gives the bulk of the credit to the Big Mood actress, saying:
The review also notes that it’s the Derry Girls star who “makes Penelope and Colin worth your emotional investment” with “sheer will and a lot of meaningful glances,” and thinks that dedicated fans of the series will definitely find lots to love in it, despite some overall issues (which we’ll dive into later).
Meanwhile, Alyssa Mora of IGN had an even more favorable view of the episodes available to screen, and noted that they felt the chemistry between and performances of both Coughland and Newton led to them “beautifully portraying the knife’s edge balance on which Penelope and Colin’s relationship sits” and saw them “excel” at being the main couple. In addition:
The critic also said that the first half of the season “nails” the one aspect of this story they were most looking forward to — “portraying Penelope’s desire” — and that Pen’s “pleasure has its own breathtaking crescendo” which “is a stirring emotional precursor to Part 2” of the season. David Opie of Empire was also high on Coughlan, and said:
However, even with the glory of Coughlan’s performance, there are a few things bugging critics about Bridgerton Season 3.
What Critics Are Saying Isn’t So Great About Bridgerton Season 3
It’s incredibly rare for everyone who checks out a particular series to love every single part of it, and the reviews I looked at all put the spotlight on a few things being not so great about Bridgerton’s third season, even leading Opie to add that “fun is surprisingly lacking” this time around.
One big complaint about Season 2 was that there weren’t enough sexytimes in it, and while we’d certainly heard that the sex scenes had increased for Season 3, it sounds like all that boinking might not result in the fulfillment of viewer needs. According to USA Today “loading up the sex and nudity” this time around wasn’t the best decision:
Empire’s critic concurred, even saying that the now-married Kate and Anthony have more sexual tension “than there is in Penelope and Colin's entire relationship,” and continued:
Many also said that the first part of the season feels “overstuffed,” with IGN’s critic adding that much of it still comes off as “simultaneously inconsequential” because the audience can tell the progression of the main romance is being held back, while we tiptoe through numerous other romantic stories that aren’t given enough time to carry any real depth.
This brings me to one of the most surprising complaints that people seem to have with the first four episodes, and that’s that the broken friendship between Penelope and Eloise is really the heart of the season, not the burgeoning romance of Colin and Pen. Vox's Aja Romano said "the resulting angst [from Pen and Eloise's ruptured friendship] yields the best season yet," while THR’s Angie Han said that this is the first season where “the formula feels more familiar than thrilling,” and added:
It’s hard to deny that the praise and problems that have been noted for the third season of Bridgerton are intriguing, which might just make watching even more exciting than fans were expecting it to be.
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.